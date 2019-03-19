Sustaining Columbia: U-Haul Reusing Old Kmart on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will soon be showcasing a new moving and self-storage facility in Columbia thanks to the recent acquisition of the former Kmart® store at 7325 Two Notch Road.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Two Notch Road is now operating out of a temporary showroom and offering truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, U-Box® portable storage containers and more. U-Haul acquired the 104,479-square-foot building on Feb. 19.

U-Haul recently announced the opening of a new repair shop in Columbia on Two Notch Road, where regional offices will also be housed.

"As the state's capital, Columbia has always been a hub of activity," said Zakee Roberts, U-Haul Company of South Carolina president. "This area of town needs a reliable moving and storage facility, and we're happy to provide that."

Adaptive reuse of the Two Notch Road property will render about 700 indoor self-storage units, giving customers access to climate-controlled rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points.

While U-Haul Moving & Storage at Two Notch Road is undergoing renovations, Columbia-area customers rent self-storage rooms and find additional services at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Acquisition of the old Kmart building was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"Adaptive reuse is a pillar of the U-Haul business model," Roberts stated. "Our eco-friendly design will breathe life into this vacant facility and bring a much-needed product to our neighbors in the Dentsville community."

Roberts expects to maintain a staff of eight or more Team Members when the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote growth in Columbia. U-Haul always encourages local contractors to bid on renovation work.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

