Sutherland Asset Management Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: SLD) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2018 financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 8:30 am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international).

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sutherlandam.com . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through August 22, 2018. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13681630.

About Sutherland Asset Management Corporation

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: SLD) is a REIT that originates, acquires, finances, services and manages primarily small balance commercial ("SBC") loans, U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program, and residential mortgage loans. The Company originates SBC loans through its ReadyCap Lending subsidiaries and originates residential mortgage loans through its GMFS subsidiary. The Company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact

Investor Relations



Sutherland Asset Management



212-257-4666



SutherlandIR@waterfallam.com

SOURCE Sutherland Asset Management Corporation

