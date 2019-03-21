Sutherland Furniture® Celebrates Website Redesign

DALLAS, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Furniture®, the preeminent provider of luxury outdoor furniture, has officially launched its new website design. Ushering in a new era of digital integration, the redesigned SutherlandFurniture.com boasts a sleek modernized layout, improved user-friendly features for both account holders and new visitors, as well as Salesforce integration. The brand partnered with Dallas-based White Unicorn Agency to design new features and implement back-end upgrades that include enhanced product page displays.

Sutherland Furniture brought on White Unicorn Agency in April of 2018 to assist in determining goals for the new design. The original proposal included an updated design aesthetic for the site, mobile optimization, integration with new Salesforce and Pardot platforms, and an overhaul of product page design. In addition, Sutherland took the step to implement Shopify as their new online platform.

Many new features on the site center on enhancing the end-user experience. The addition of a "How to Order" page, upgraded portfolio feature, and segmented customer account types ("standard" vs "designer") allow the end user more flexibility when viewing and selecting products. Fulfillment improvements such as status updates and order pick lists provide a smoother experience throughout the ordering process. The brand also launched the ability to view customization on product pages, giving clients a glimpse at various finishes, materials, and Perennials Fabric options.

"We pride ourselves on remaining technologically advanced within the design industry, so it was vital to upgrade our digital presence to meet our own standards," says David Sutherland, Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. "Our dedication to customer service knows no bounds. We are thrilled to provide a streamlined intuitive experience for our online visitors."

White Unicorn Agency assisted the brand in creating a consistent brand story throughout the site. With the addition of videos and pages dedicated to the Sutherland's history, craftsmanship, and contract capabilities, the new design provides an extensive look into the brand's core principles.

"Our favorite part of the website is actually all of the things you can't see with back-end process improvements," says Brooks Johnson, managing partner of White Unicorn Agency. "Sutherland now has a website that matches the pedigree of the furniture they produce."

Sutherland's new site also lays the groundwork for future developments. As a growing brand, it was pivotal to take business expansion, such as e-commerce, into consideration.

View full collections and updated website at www.sutherlandfurniture.com.

About White Unicorn Agency

White Unicorn Agency is a dynamic, full-service creative agency based in the Design District of Dallas with a diverse team of dreamers who build remarkable brands with design, technology, and a touch of magic. White Unicorn values process and function as much as beauty and creativity, and summons them all to help bring client ideas to life. For the Unicorns, the creative process seamlessly unites strategy and imagination – producing insightful, innovative business solutions delivered in new and interesting ways. The agency works across a variety of mediums to create captivating experiences that convey their client's message effectively.

Services behind their "We Make Magic" tagline include creative strategy, website design, graphic design, branding, videography, marketing, animation, photography events, print, social and more.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. David Sutherland and Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for creating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Sutherland Furniture is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market across the world. David Sutherland Showrooms and Sutherland Perennials Studios are located in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dania, London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Laguna Niguel, Seattle, Scottsdale, Santa Fe, Denver, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Paris, Munich, and Mexico City. For more information, visit davidsutherlandshowroom.com.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

