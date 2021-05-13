Sutter Home Family Vineyards Grows Portfolio With New Fruit Infusions

"Generations of Sutter Home fans have turned to our brand for sweet wines, which span Sangria and Moscato to the original White Zinfandel," said Jennifer Hohman, director of marketing for Sutter Home. "Inspired by our fans' affinity for sweet fruit flavors, we crafted this line of wines with real fruit juice for today's consumer. This fresh take on peach, berry and pineapple is sure to make a splash this summer."

Beyond the call from consumers, research supported that the fruit was worth the squeeze. Studies indicate that flavor is the leading driver of drink choice for consumers1, and this is particularly evident in the wine category. Growing 60 percent in dollar sales, the flavored wine category drives $628 million in annual retail sales2. Flavored wine is also the No. 1 fastest growing wine type within the top 10 wine styles, followed by Sauvignon Blanc with 24 percent growth – half the growth rate of the flavored wine category2.

The numbers also drove Sutter Home's choice of flavors. Peach is the No. 1 flavor within the flavored wine category, showing 81 percent growth. Berry is another wildly popular flavor. More than half of the top 10 flavors are a type of berry, and the berry flavor is showing 47 percent growth. Pineapple is one of the fastest growing flavors, growing by 160 percent. Together, the three offerings are positioned to grow the increasingly popular flavored wines category2.

From the original White Zinfandel to the all-new Fruit Infusions family, Sutter Home has risen to meet consumer demand with delicious innovations for more than 70 years. For more information on Fruit Infusions and what's next for the family-owned brand, visit www.SutterHome.com.

About Sutter Home

When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home Winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine—along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals—at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second largest independent, family-owned winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single serve, 187mL package in lightweight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering 25 different varietals in 750mL, 187mL and 1.5L bottles, plus 500mL Tetra Pak® and 3L bag-in-box packages. For more information visit www.SutterHome.com.

Source

1 Mintel, alcohol beverage drinking occasions – US – Sept 2019

2 Nielsen total retail latest 52 weeks ending 3/27/2021, flavored wine growth by dollar sales

