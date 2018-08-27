Suttle MediaMAX™ Home Network for Custom Integrators Featured at 2018 CEDIA

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suttle, a Communications Systems, Inc. company (NASDAQ-GM: JCS), will feature the MediaMAX™ brand of connectivity products to custom integration professionals at the 2018 CEDIA Expo.

Consumers say that smart home technology is important as they consider a new home. However, connectivity requirements can vary considerably depending on the desired level of communication, security and entertainment. Homeowners looking for reliable network, privacy and uptime choose value-added wired network connections.

Suttle's motivation to create these future-proof home networks that are fast, secure and convenient starts with our new tagline: Smartest Home. Best Life.

Bruce Blackwood, Suttle President and General Manager remarks that "the Smartest Home. Best Life. campaign drives product design to meet the various needs of home residents and also make it easier for builders and contractors to deliver the desired connectivity. This means making it easier for the construction industry to purchase and receive the right product at the right time."

Sev Sadura, Director of Product Management highlights that "supporting IoT, automation and connected lifestyles is Suttle's product development vision. Our media panels, distribution modules, data jacks, faceplates and wall plates are already designed to support connected homes. And we are focused on additional functionality to enhance reliable and resilient home networks."

Stop by booth 1541 to learn about Suttle's approach to a securely connected home and our new products:

Contractor Kits that bundle parts conveniently for each stage of the construction process

CAT6+ solution including distribution modules, jacks and faceplates

Concepts for integrating WiFi and PoE technology

Plus enter a drawing for a chance to win a Yeti® Hopper 12 cooler ( $250 value)

Where: Cedia Expo, San Diego CA Name: Suttle Booth # 1541 When: Sept 4-8, 2018

About Suttle



Suttle is a home technology company that specializes in wired network solutions for intelligent homes, as well as edge of network solutions for service providers with MediaMAX™ and FutureLink™. MediaMAX connected home solutions include media panels, modules, jacks and wallplates for fiber, CAT6+, COAX and wireless connectivity. FutureLink provides fiber connectivity solutions for the edge of the network, including fiber terminals and hubs with a variety of patch, split and splice capabilities.

Our solutions simplify network deployment with products that are future-proof for new technologies and market demands. We design and manufacture our products in Hector MN using only the highest industry standards and that's why Suttle products are known for their high quality construction, reliable performance, and long-lasting durability. Founded in 1910, Suttle is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ : JCS ).

For a quote or to schedule a sales appointment, call 800.852.8662 or visit suttlesolutions.com

SOURCE Suttle