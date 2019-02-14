Suttle Will Feature The MediaMAX™ Brand Of Connectivity Products At The 2019 International Builders' Show

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suttle, a Communications Systems, Inc. company (NASDAQ-GM: JCS), will feature the MediaMAX™ brand of connectivity products to low-voltage electrical contractors, installers and professionals at the 2019 International Builders' Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Suttle MediaMAX™ Contractor Kits

Builders and developers know that to command premium returns, buildings must be gigabit ready, WiFi optimized, easy and automated. While the technology continues to simplify our lives, the installation process and integration seems to be going in the opposite direction: The easier it is to use the technology, the more challenging its installation and proper configuration become.

This is a primary issue that Suttle has solved.

We at Suttle are dedicated to simplifying construction and removing guesswork from installation and configuration process of the home network.



Our Brilliance Award winning MediaMAX Contractor Kits intelligently integrate passive connectivity devices into a single, unified solution, while our Intelligent Home Connectivity solution integrates active Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and wireless technology (WiFi) into a single managed hardware and software platform that simplifies purchasing, construction, and management operations.

The active devices of Suttle's Intelligent Home Connectivity solution are designed to be managed by the home owner, tenant, and service providers, dramatically simplifying network troubleshooting and reducing the number of service calls and are concealed as an unobtrusive, attractive, integrated solution that fits any décor.

"Product kitting, PoE, UPS, or WiFi are not new concepts, but how Suttle integrates them is what offers a huge relief for the home developer and installer market. Everything fits and works out of a single media panel, so the time to design and build a smart home connectivity platform is dramatically reduced" said Sev Sadura, General Manager of Suttle.

About Suttle

Suttle has long been an approved vendor with major service providers (Telco, CATV, ISP) for service distribution from the panel all the way to the jack in a faceplate. With over 100 years of experience in telephony and broadband networks, Suttle takes pride in producing high-quality solutions from our manufacturing plant and HQ in Hector, Minnesota

The groundbreaking tool-less CAT6 jack is becoming the standard for data wiring. Additional voice and data jacks are also complemented with Suttle's modular faceplates.

Suttle's industry experts have designed MediaMAX panels to be modular, long-lasting and trouble-free to house and protect hardware and electronics. Accessories such as shelves and cable guides are ideal to neatly fit provider equipment such as modems and gateways. The panel's superior ventilation keeps electronics cool.

Visit Suttle at IBS booth SU246 to see the Brilliance Award winning MediaMAX™ Contractor Kits, the Edison Innovation Award winning tool-less CAT6 jacks as well as their ground-breaking Intelligent Home Connectivity solution.



Call Suttle for quote (800) 852-8662 or visit www.suttlesolutions.com to view the full line of products and find where to buy.

