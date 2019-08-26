STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzanne E. El-Sayegh MD, FASN, FACP is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Nephrologist and a Professor of Medicine.

Working professionally in the field of Nephrology for over 22 years, Dr. El-Sayegh has been caring for patients at her current location, Island Nephrology Services since 1997 as Medical Director in the Dialysis Unit. Island Nephrology Services, an extension of Northwell Health, specializes in on-site dialysis by providing a comfortable and modern environment as a part of their Comprehensive Outpatient Rehabilitation Facility.

Dr. El-Sayegh received her Doctor of Medicine degree from Lebanese University School of Medicine and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital. Following residency, Dr. El-Sayegh completed a fellowship in Nephrology at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. El-Sayegh is a Fellow of both American Society of Nephrology and American College of Physicians; Association for Program Dr. El-Sayegh is a Fellow of both American Society of Nephrology and American College of Physicians; Association for Program Directors of Internal Medicine. Holding the titles of Associate Chairman and Director of Service in Nephrology at Staten Island University Hospital, Dr. El-Sayegh is also the Residency Program Director in Internal Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital. She is also an Associate Professor at Donald and both Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and The Kuling School of Medicine.

In recognition of her work, Dr. El-Sayegh has continued to receive honors and accolades as a Nephrologist and Professor of Medicine. A leader in her field, Dr. El-Sayegh has co-researched on over 60 Nephrology research publications. These publications led to Dr. El-Sayegh's honor of recognition by Castle Connolly Top Doctors' as an elite American Doctor of Internal Medicine/Nephrology. This esteemed recognition earned her a spot in the Castle Connolly Top Doctor Online Directory which services the nation by providing a compilation of top healthcare professionals for citizens to explore.

Dr. El-Sayegh dedicates this recognition to Thomas McGinn MD, Barbara Murphy, MD, and Morgan Kleiner, MD.

