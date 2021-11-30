Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Launches #SuzhouHeritage Campaign in North America and Europe

Located just 30 minutes from Shanghai by high-speed train, Suzhou has long been a haven for creatives and intellectuals and boasts a number of noteworthy cultural experiences that allow visitors to become truly immersed in the destination. While international travel restrictions remain in place, culturally-minded travelers will have the opportunity to follow the campaign on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube with the hashtag #SuzhouHeritage to learn about traditional artforms native to Suzhou such as the city's famous classical gardens, Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling, as well as fine arts perfected in the city like the kesi method of silk embroidery, nut carvings, fan making, and more. The campaign will also highlight customs that take place during special times of the year including the Lunar New Year and the Jiangnan Culture and Arts & International Tourism Festival. In addition to engaging social media content, the campaign will include four online events, sponsorship of in two in-person events held in the United States and United Kingdom, management of TravelToSuzhou.com , digital advertising, and media outreach.

"Suzhou's fascinating arts and culture are an integral part of the city's more than 2,500 years of history," said Lincoln Wang, director of international communication and cooperation for the Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism. "We look forward to sharing these aspects of our city with foreign audiences in the coming year."

For more than 2,500 years, Suzhou has been known as a center of arts and culture. Intellectuals, artists, and high profile public figures have long been drawn to the city's romantic canals and stunning classical gardens, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Performing arts including the Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling originated in Suzhou, and the city is also important to the design and fashion worlds as a center for silk making and embroidery. In addition to its arts and culture, Suzhou is home to plentiful natural areas that allow for boundless outdoor activities. Visitors seeking Suzhou's modern side will find five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, limitless shopping, and China's largest overwater Ferris Wheel in the upscale and contemporary SIP District. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination's more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums.

