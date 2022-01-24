Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Named Headline Sponsor of London's International Media Marketplace

Located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 60 miles west of Shanghai, Suzhou has been known as a center of arts and culture for more than 2,500 years. Intellectuals, artists, and high profile public figures have long been drawn to the city's romantic canals and stunning classical gardens, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Performing arts including the Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling originated in Suzhou, and the city is also important to the design and fashion worlds as a center for silk making and embroidery. In addition to its arts and culture, Suzhou is home to plentiful natural areas that allow for boundless outdoor activities. Visitors seeking Suzhou's modern side will find five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, limitless shopping, and China's largest overwater Ferris Wheel in the upscale and contemporary SIP District.

"Suzhou has limitless stories, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to tell them at IMM London," said Lincoln Wang, director of international communication and cooperation for the Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism.

Leading up to the event, participants can learn about the destination by visiting TravelToSuzhou.com, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube and following the hashtags #TravelSuzhou and #SuzhouHeritage across all channels. The destination's social media channels provide engaging content highlighting festivals and customs, cultural inspiration, insider tips from locals, and more.



