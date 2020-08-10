Suzie's CBD Treats Gets Transparent With New Video Campaign

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzie's CBD Treats announced today the launch of a new video campaign. Suzie's CBD Treats is a small Colorado business that makes organic CBD products for pets. Suzie's distinguishes itself by creating human-grade products, donating a portion of proceeds to shelters, and embracing the efficiency of a large business with the love and care of a small business.

Suzie's CBD Treats

The new video campaign showcases their alternative business culture as owner Caleb Gilmore gives a tour of the warehouse where products are created and shipped by hand. The goal of the video campaign is to offer transparent insight into who Suzie's CBD Treats is. Suzie's was founded by Gilmore and his late partner Richard Squire in 2016 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Their goal was to establish trustworthy, meaningful relationships with customers through high quality and effective products and create success stories for pets.

Four years later, Suzie's CBD Treats has gone from packaging in Squire's home office to a bustling warehouse full of lively staff members. The new video shows the authentic experience at Suzie's warehouse and the faces that bake, bottle, pack, and ship right to customer's doors. Although much has changed since their inception, they continue to stand out as a business you can trust in an increasingly growing market space.

"We are excited to show some of the personality behind our brand and give customers more confidence in the integrity of our products," says Suzie's president, Caleb Gilmore.

The video campaign launched on Aug. 10, 2020, across all of Suzie's CBD Treats social platforms. Watch the video below for an exclusive walkthrough of Suzie's operations!

