Suzy Says: These are the FIVE Best- and Least-Liked Ads from Sunday's Big Game

Suzy says, according to the platform's always-on super panel, the five best-liked ads were: 1. M&M's – "Bad Passengers" 2. Amazon Alexa – "Not Everything Makes the Cut" 3. Microsoft – "We All Win" 4. Pepsi – "Acting Lessons" 5. Doritos – "Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys"

Consumers surveyed said they least liked the following ads:

1. Turkish Airways – "The Journey"

2. Turbo Tax – "RoboChild"

3. Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer – "The Pitch"

4. Burger King – "Eat Like Andy"

5. Wix – "Like a (Karlie) Kloss"

"The balance of power has shifted to the consumer in recent years, spawning unicorns and annihilating industries alike. If a brand doesn't want to get sacked by customers, they can't place bets on anything based on a hunch anymore—not a $5 million 30-second spot and not even new packaging," said Matt Britton, founder & CEO of Suzy. "Suzy provides an invaluable service to brands today by providing them with the real-time feedback they need to keep up with the culture, consumer sentiments, and industry innovation when making any business decision, big or small—and, ultimately, to score a touchdown every time."

Called the "Siri for brands," Suzy is a consumer intelligence platform that unlocks critical consumer insights to help organizations make better and more informed decisions—faster. Like having a focus group right in your pocket, Suzy brings the voice of real consumers directly to brands within minutes, so they can better understand their customers.

The platform currently serves some of the biggest brands in the world, including Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Citibank, Verizon, Nintendo and Nestle. These leading companies validate critical assumptions with Suzy, so they can focus on creating compelling new products, developing effective marketing strategies, and validating direct offers that increase conversions and drive growth.

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Suzy on February 3, 2019 with 500 U.S. adults, ages 18 to 60. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. To download an infographic of the survey results from the first half of the game, click here or, for an infographic of the final results, click here. For complete survey methodology please contact Kyle Kim-Hays at kylek@suzy.com.

About Suzy

Founded in 2017, Suzy is a consumer intelligence platform that connects brands directly with their target audiences and helps them make better, more informed decisions—faster. The platform enables organizations to target and retarget any consumer segment, and to ask questions and get insights within minutes. Customers typically receive 500 responses in less than 60 minutes. Powered by an on-demand network of over 1 million users, Suzy is a perfect blend of art and science, giving companies an unprecedented direct line of communication with their customers instantly, in real-time. These insights result in companies creating products people want, ideas people love and offers people actually need. Learn more and chat with us at asksuzy.com.

