SVA Architects Moves to New Oakland Office

OAKLAND, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Architects has moved its Oakland operations to a new office, now located at 2030 Franklin Street, Suite 210. The firm's new space is located 0.4 mile from its former address, allowing many staff members to continue biking or walking to/from work. The office is also around the corner (0.1 mile) from the 19th Street/Oakland Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Station. At its new Oakland location, SVA will continue to serve clients in a socially-distant setting with protocols to maximize safety for staff and clients within the office, and by use of technology including virtual meetings. SVA is known for promoting smart growth, transit-oriented developments, and improved educational environments throughout California and Hawaii.

SVA's Oakland office serves clients in Oakland, Berkeley, Albany, Fremont, San Jose, Monterey, San Rafael, and Sacramento. The firm has several recent, high-profile projects to its credit, including the Jefferson Union High School District Serramonte Faculty & Staff Housing. The district is the first K-12 district to pass a bond exclusively to build an affordable housing community for teachers and staff. The firm also designed Mirasol Village, a major public housing redevelopment in Sacramento, reimagined as a vibrant community with new transit, employment centers, services, retail, recreation, and 427 new mixed-income homes. Additional projects include the upcoming Twin Oaks Senior Residence Mixed-Use Project in Oakley; the award-winning, Grid Neutral, CHPS Verified Leader School La Escuelita Educational Center; Albany Middle School; and Fruitvale BART Phase II Affordable Housing, among others.

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "Whether designing for a client on an urban project or choosing a new office space, we truly value environments which maximize public transit. The location of our new Oakland office is transit-oriented, larger than the previous office to accommodate our recent growth, and the efficient move allows us to offer a seamless continuity of service to our clients."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

