SVB Financial Group Announces 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $267.3 million, or $5.15 per diluted common share, compared to $318.0 million, or $6.08 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $274.8 million, or $5.10 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018. Consolidated net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $874.0 million, or $16.67 per diluted common share, compared to $707.6 million, or $13.15 per diluted common share, for the comparable 2018 period. For the third quarter of 2019, a net loss attributable to SVB Leerink was $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 attributable to SVB Leerink was $8.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share.

"We delivered strong performance in the third quarter, driven by excellent balance sheet growth, solid core fee income, stable credit and healthy market gains, all of which reflect the continued health of and robust liquidity available to our clients," said Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB Financial Group. "While declining short-term rates are pressuring net interest income and net interest margin for now, we believe our focus on execution will enable us to drive continued growth and profitability over the long term, with or without help from interest rates."

Highlights of our third quarter 2019 results (compared to second quarter 2019, unless otherwise noted) included:

Average loan balances of $29.8 billion , an increase of $0.4 billion (or 1.4 percent).

, an increase of (or 1.4 percent). Period-end loan balances of $31.1 billion , an increase of $1.9 billion (or 6.3 percent).

, an increase of (or 6.3 percent). Average fixed income investment securities of $25.1 billion , an increase of $2.0 billion (or 8.7 percent).

, an increase of (or 8.7 percent). Period-end fixed income investment securities of $27.3 billion , an increase of $4.5 billion (or 19.6 percent).

, an increase of (or 19.6 percent). Average total client funds (on-balance sheet deposits and off-balance sheet client investment funds) increased $7.4 billion (or 5.2 percent) to $150.1 billion .

(or 5.2 percent) to . Period-end total client funds increased $8.9 billion (or 6.1 percent) to $156.0 billion .

(or 6.1 percent) to . Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent basis) of $523.6 million , a decrease of $8.7 million (or 1.6 percent).

, a decrease of (or 1.6 percent). Provision for credit losses of $36.5 million , compared to $23.9 million .

, compared to . Net loan charge-offs of $32.9 million , or 44 basis points of average total gross loans (annualized), compared to $16.6 million , or 23 basis points.

, or 44 basis points of average total gross loans (annualized), compared to , or 23 basis points. Net gains on investment securities of $29.8 million , compared to $47.7 million . Non-GAAP net gains on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests, were $15.2 million , compared to $29.1 million . (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.")

, compared to . Non-GAAP net gains on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests, were , compared to . (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.") Net gains on equity warrant assets of $37.6 million , compared to $48.3 million .

, compared to . Noninterest income of $294.0 million , a decrease of $39.7 million (or 11.9 percent). Non-GAAP core fee income increased $4.8 million (or 3.1 percent) to $162.2 million . (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.")

, a decrease of (or 11.9 percent). Non-GAAP core fee income increased (or 3.1 percent) to . (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.") Noninterest expense of $391.3 million , an increase of $7.8 million (or 2.0 percent).

, an increase of (or 2.0 percent). Effective tax rate of 28.2 percent compared to 27.3 percent.

GAAP operating efficiency ratio of 48.04 percent, an increase of 361 basis points. Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio of 48.05 percent, an increase of 256 basis points. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.")

Third Quarter 2019 Summary

(Dollars in millions, except share data, employees and ratios)

Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Income statement:



























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 5.15



$ 6.08



$ 5.44



$ 4.96



$ 5.10



$ 16.67



$ 13.15

Net income available to common stockholders

267.3



318.0



288.7



266.3



274.8



874.0



707.6

Net interest income

520.6



529.4



512.9



514.5



493.2



1,562.9



1,379.5

Provision for credit losses

36.5



23.9



28.6



13.6



17.2



89.0



74.2

Noninterest income

294.0



333.8



280.4



186.7



210.1



908.1



558.3

Noninterest expense

391.3



383.5



365.7



307.6



309.4



1,140.5



880.6

Non-GAAP core fee income (1)

162.2



157.3



154.2



146.0



131.7



473.8



369.8

Non-GAAP core fee income, including investment banking revenue and commissions (1)

213.0



220.5



218.1



146.0



131.7



651.6



369.8

Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests (1)

279.4



315.0



277.1



177.9



203.4



871.6



529.1

Non-GAAP noninterest expense, net of noncontrolling interests (1)

391.2



383.4



365.3



307.4



309.3



1,139.8



880.3

Fully taxable equivalent:



























Net interest income (1) (2)

$ 523.6



$ 532.3



$ 515.8



$ 517.4



$ 496.1



$ 1,571.7



$ 1,385.8

Net interest margin

3.34 %

3.68 %

3.81 %

3.69 %

3.62 %

3.60 %

3.53 % Balance sheet:



























Average total assets

$ 65,327.7



$ 60,700.5



$ 57,528.4



$ 57,592.3



$ 56,465.0



$ 61,214.1



$ 54,432.7

Average loans, net of unearned income

29,822.4



29,406.6



28,388.1



27,477.0



26,331.4



29,211.0



25,008.3

Average available-for-sale securities

10,600.4



8,205.3



6,870.2



8,793.7



9,589.9



8,572.3



10,124.7

Average held-to-maturity securities

14,534.5



14,922.6



15,224.0



15,691.1



15,916.7



14,891.2



14,764.2

Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits

39,146.2



38,117.9



38,222.7



40,106.9



40,625.8



38,499.0



39,473.5

Average interest-bearing deposits

18,088.8



14,844.3



11,491.5



8,980.3



8,466.5



14,832.4



8,260.9

Average total deposits

57,235.0



52,962.2



49,714.2



49,087.2



49,092.2



53,331.3



47,734.4

Average short-term borrowings

22.0



189.0



353.4



1,580.0



745.2



186.9



328.4

Average long-term debt

697.1



696.8



696.6



696.3



696.1



696.8



695.8

Period-end total assets

68,231.2



63,773.7



60,160.3



56,928.0



58,139.7



68,231.2



58,139.7

Period-end loans, net of unearned income

31,064.0



29,209.6



28,850.4



28,338.3



27,494.9



31,064.0



27,494.9

Period-end available-for-sale securities

12,866.9



7,940.3



6,755.1



7,790.0



9,087.6



12,866.9



9,087.6

Period-end held-to-maturity securities

14,407.1



14,868.8



15,055.3



15,487.4



15,899.7



14,407.1



15,899.7

Period-end non-marketable and other equity securities

1,150.1



1,079.7



975.0



941.1



896.2



1,150.1



896.2

Period-end noninterest-bearing demand deposits

40,480.6



39,331.5



39,278.7



39,103.4



40,473.8



40,480.6



40,473.8

Period-end interest-bearing deposits

19,062.3



16,279.1



13,048.5



10,225.5



8,122.3



19,062.3



8,122.3

Period-end total deposits

59,542.9



55,610.5



52,327.2



49,328.9



48,596.1



59,542.9



48,596.1

Period-end short-term borrowings

18.9



24.3



14.5



631.4



2,631.3



18.9



2,631.3

Period-end long-term debt

697.2



697.0



696.7



696.5



696.2



697.2



696.2

Off-balance sheet:



























Average client investment funds

$ 92,824.9



$ 89,651.8



$ 87,414.3



$ 85,038.8



$ 79,560.8



$ 89,963.6



$ 71,750.0

Period-end client investment funds

96,472.3



91,495.4



88,181.7



85,983.8



82,085.0



96,472.3



82,085.0

Total unfunded credit commitments

22,274.4



20,952.1



20,267.5



18,913.0



18,539.5



22,274.4



18,539.5

Earnings ratios:



























Return on average assets (annualized) (3)

1.62 %

2.10 %

2.04 %

1.83 %

1.93 %

1.91 %

1.74 % Return on average SVBFG stockholders' equity (annualized) (4)

18.27



23.29



22.16



20.61



22.46



21.16



20.56

Asset quality ratios:



























Allowance for loan losses as a % of total gross loans

0.97 %

1.03 %

1.03 %

0.99 %

1.03 %

0.97 %

1.03 % Allowance for loan losses for performing loans as a % of total gross performing loans

0.81



0.85



0.83



0.86



0.86



0.81



0.86

Gross loan charge-offs as a % of average total gross loans (annualized)

0.49



0.36



0.13



0.28



0.33



0.33



0.26

Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total gross loans (annualized)

0.44



0.23



0.11



0.20



0.30



0.26



0.22

Other ratios:



























GAAP operating efficiency ratio (5)

48.04 %

44.43 %

46.10 %

43.87 %

44.00 %

46.15 %

45.44 % Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio (1)

48.05



45.49



44.71



45.42



48.35



46.09



49.06

Total cost of deposits (annualized) (6)

0.38



0.36



0.23



0.09



0.06



0.33



0.05

SVBFG CET 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.71



12.92



12.89



13.41



13.28



12.71



13.28

Bank CET 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.48



12.50



12.35



12.41



11.98



11.48



11.98

SVBFG total risk-based capital ratio

13.70



13.97



13.94



14.45



14.34



13.70



14.34

Bank total risk-based capital ratio

12.36



13.44



13.29



13.32



12.91



12.36



12.91

SVBFG tier 1 leverage ratio

8.64



8.82



9.10



9.06



8.99



8.64



8.99

Bank tier 1 leverage ratio

7.48



8.17



8.38



8.10



7.82



7.48



7.82

Period-end loans, net of unearned income, to deposits ratio

52.17



52.53



55.13



57.45



56.58



52.17



56.58

Average loans, net of unearned income, to average deposits ratio

52.11



55.52



57.10



55.98



53.64



54.77



52.39

Book value per common share (7)

$ 114.26



$ 107.72



$ 102.11



$ 97.29



$ 92.48



$ 114.26



$ 92.48

Other statistics:



























Average full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees

3,413



3,287



3,228



2,873



2,778



3,309



2,623

Period-end full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees

3,460



3,314



3,250



2,900



2,836



3,460



2,836



______________________ (1) To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we use certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures is provided at the end of this release under the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Interest income on non-taxable investments is presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21.0 percent. The taxable equivalent adjustments were $3.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, $3.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The taxable equivalent adjustments were $8.8 million and $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. (3) Ratio represents annualized consolidated net income available to common stockholders divided by average assets. (4) Ratio represents annualized consolidated net income available to common stockholders divided by average SVB Financial Group ("SVBFG") stockholders' equity. (5) Ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total net interest income plus noninterest income. (6) Ratio represents annualized total cost of deposits and is calculated by dividing interest expense from deposits by average total deposits. (7) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing total SVBFG stockholders' equity by total outstanding common shares.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was $523.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $532.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The $8.7 million decrease from the second quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2019, was attributable primarily to the following:

A decrease in interest income from loans of $19.8 million to $394.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was reflective primarily of $21.7 million in lower interest income earned on gross loans and $4.7 million related to lower loan fees, partially offset by a $4.9 million increase related to $0.4 billion in average loan growth. Overall loan yields decreased 41 basis points to 5.24 percent, driven primarily by an 18 basis point decrease in our gross loan yields reflective primarily of the two 25 basis point decreases in the Federal Funds rate during the third quarter of 2019 as well as by lower LIBOR rates, an 11 basis point decrease due to the continued shift in the mix of our total loan portfolio into our lower yielding private equity/venture capital loans, a six basis point decrease due to a decrease in the level of loan prepayments and a six basis point decrease from the continued compression on our loan yields due to pricing competition,

to for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was reflective primarily of in lower interest income earned on gross loans and related to lower loan fees, partially offset by a increase related to in average loan growth. Overall loan yields decreased 41 basis points to 5.24 percent, driven primarily by an 18 basis point decrease in our gross loan yields reflective primarily of the two 25 basis point decreases in the Federal Funds rate during the third quarter of 2019 as well as by lower LIBOR rates, an 11 basis point decrease due to the continued shift in the mix of our total loan portfolio into our lower yielding private equity/venture capital loans, a six basis point decrease due to a decrease in the level of loan prepayments and a six basis point decrease from the continued compression on our loan yields due to pricing competition, An $8.0 million increase in interest paid on our interest-bearing deposits due to a $3.2 billion increase in average interest-bearing deposits partially offset by decreases in market rates through the third quarter of 2019, partially offset by

increase in interest paid on our interest-bearing deposits due to a increase in average interest-bearing deposits partially offset by decreases in market rates through the third quarter of 2019, partially offset by An increase in interest income from our fixed income investment securities of $15.5 million to $163.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was reflective primarily of higher average fixed income securities of $2.0 billion during the third quarter of 2019 due to deposit growth, and

to for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was reflective primarily of higher average fixed income securities of during the third quarter of 2019 due to deposit growth, and An increase of $2.5 million in interest income from short-term investment securities reflective primarily of a $1.8 billion increase in average interest-earning cash balances, partially offset by decreases in Federal Funds interest rates.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was 3.34 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 3.68 percent for the second quarter of 2019. Our net interest margin decreased due primarily to a 21 basis point change attributable to a shift in the mix of interest earning assets resulting in a decrease in higher yielding loans and an increase in lower yielding cash and investments as a percentage of total interest earning assets as well as the increase of $3.2 billion in average interest bearing deposits. Our net interest margin also saw a seven basis point decrease from a decline in loan yields reflective of the impact of the two 25 basis point Federal Funds rate cuts during the third quarter of 2019 as well as by lower LIBOR rates. Additionally, lower loan yields from decreased prepayment fees as well as the continued compression on our loan yields due to pricing competition impacted our net interest margin by a total of six basis points.

For the third quarter of 2019, approximately 92 percent, or $27.7 billion, of our average gross loans were variable-rate loans that adjust at prescribed measurement dates. Of our variable-rate loans, approximately 65 percent are tied to prime-lending rates and 35 percent are tied to LIBOR.

Investment Securities

Our investment securities portfolio is comprised of: (i) our available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") securities portfolios, each consisting of fixed income investments which are managed to earn an appropriate portfolio yield over the long-term while maintaining sufficient liquidity and addressing our asset/liability management objectives; and (ii) our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio, which represents primarily investments managed as part of our funds management business as well as public equity securities held as a result of equity warrant assets exercised. Our total average fixed income investment securities portfolio increased $2.0 billion, or 8.7 percent, to $25.1 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Our total period-end fixed income investment securities portfolio increased $4.5 billion, or 19.6 percent, to $27.3 billion at September 30, 2019. The weighted-average duration of our fixed income investment securities portfolio was 3.4 years at September 30, 2019 and 3.5 years at June 30, 2019. Our period-end non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio increased $70.3 million to $1.2 billion ($1.0 billion net of noncontrolling interests) at September 30, 2019.

Available-for-Sale Securities

Average AFS securities were $10.6 billion for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $8.2 billion for the second quarter of 2019. Period-end AFS securities were $12.9 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $7.9 billion at June 30, 2019. The increases in average and period-end AFS security balances from the second quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2019 were due to purchases of $5.3 billion of U.S. Treasury securities and agency mortgage backed securities, partially offset by $0.4 billion in portfolio pay downs and maturities. The weighted-average duration of our AFS securities portfolio was 3.2 years at September 30, 2019 and 2.6 years at June 30, 2019.

Held-to-Maturity Securities

Average HTM securities were $14.5 billion for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $14.9 billion for the second quarter of 2019. Period-end HTM securities were $14.4 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $14.9 billion at June 30, 2019. The decreases in average and period-end HTM security balances from the second quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2019 were due primarily to $0.6 billion in portfolio pay downs and maturities, partially offset by $0.1 billion in purchases of municipal bonds. The weighted-average duration of our HTM securities portfolio was 3.6 years at September 30, 2019 and 4.0 years at June 30, 2019.

Non-Marketable and Other Equity Securities

Our non-marketable and other equity securities portfolio increased $0.1 billion to $1.2 billion ($1.0 billion net of noncontrolling interests) at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.1 billion ($0.9 billion net of noncontrolling interests) at June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to valuation increases in our managed fund of funds investments, an increase in new investments within our qualified housing projects portfolio and an increase in equity securities from exercised equity warrant assets. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP non-marketable and other equity securities, net of noncontrolling interests, are provided under the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Loans

Average loans (net of unearned income) increased by $0.4 billion to $29.8 billion for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $29.4 billion for the second quarter of 2019. Period-end loans (net of unearned income) increased by $1.9 billion to $31.1 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $29.2 billion at June 30, 2019. Average and period-end loan growth came primarily from our private equity/venture capital portfolio as well as from our private bank portfolio.

Loans (individually or in the aggregate) to any single client, equal to or greater than $20 million increased to $16.4 billion or 52.6 percent of total gross loans at September 30, 2019, as compared to $14.8 billion or 50.5 percent of total gross loans at June 30, 2019. Further details are provided under the section "Loan Concentrations."

Credit Quality

The following table provides a summary of our allowance for loan losses and our allowance for unfunded credit commitments:





Three months ended

Nine months ended (Dollars in thousands, except ratios)

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Allowance for loan losses, beginning balance

$ 301,888



$ 300,151



$ 286,709



$ 280,903



$ 255,024

Provision for loan losses

35,985



19,148



19,436



80,954



74,088

Gross loan charge-offs

(36,820)



(26,435)



(22,205)



(72,255)



(48,220)

Loan recoveries

3,888



9,820



2,164



15,133



5,878

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(531)



(796)



(391)



(325)



(1,057)

Allowance for loan losses, ending balance

$ 304,410



$ 301,888



$ 285,713



$ 304,410



$ 285,713

Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, beginning balance

62,664



57,970



54,104



55,183



51,770

Provision for (reduction of) unfunded credit commitments

551



4,798



(2,262)



8,079



138

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(107)



(104)



(34)



(154)



(100)

Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, ending balance (1)

$ 63,108



$ 62,664



$ 51,808



$ 63,108



$ 51,808

Ratios and other information:



















Provision for loan losses as a percentage of period-end total gross loans (annualized)

0.46 %

0.26 %

0.28 %

0.35 %

0.36 % Gross loan charge-offs as a percentage of average total gross loans (annualized)

0.49



0.36



0.33



0.33



0.26

Net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average total gross loans (annualized)

0.44



0.23



0.30



0.26



0.22

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end total gross loans

0.97



1.03



1.03



0.97



1.03

Provision for credit losses

$ 36,536



$ 23,946



$ 17,174



$ 89,033



$ 74,226

Period-end total gross loans

31,229,003



29,370,403



27,668,829



31,229,003



27,668,829

Average total gross loans

29,979,522



29,568,968



26,497,171



29,373,264



25,165,486

Allowance for loan losses for nonaccrual loans

53,728



53,067



49,992



53,728



49,992

Nonaccrual loans

104,045



96,641



115,162



104,045



115,162



______________________ (1) The "allowance for unfunded credit commitments" is included as a component of "other liabilities."

Our allowance for loan losses increased $2.5 million to $304.4 million due primarily to an increase in our performing loan reserves of $1.9 million and an increase in reserves for nonaccrual loans of $0.6 million. The increase in our performing reserves was due primarily to period-end loan growth of $1.9 billion, mostly offset by a decrease in the qualitative component of our performing loan reserves reflective of the continued shift in the mix in our loan portfolio to our large, high credit quality private equity/venture capital loans during the quarter. The $0.6 million increase in the reserves for nonaccrual loans was driven primarily by one large loan from our software portfolio. As a percentage of total gross loans, our allowance for loan losses decreased six basis points to 0.97 percent at September 30, 2019, compared to 1.03 percent at June 30, 2019. The six basis point decrease was driven primarily by a five basis point decrease in the qualitative component of our performing loan reserves as a percentage of gross loans as mentioned above.

Our provision for credit losses was $36.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, consisting of the following:

A provision for loan losses of $36.0 million , driven primarily by $19.1 million for net new nonaccrual loans, $18.3 million for charge-offs not specifically reserved for and $15.2 million in additional reserves for period-end loan growth, partially offset by a decrease of $13.0 million for the qualitative component of our performing loans as described above and by recoveries of $3.9 million , and

, driven primarily by for net new nonaccrual loans, for charge-offs not specifically reserved for and in additional reserves for period-end loan growth, partially offset by a decrease of for the qualitative component of our performing loans as described above and by recoveries of , and A provision for unfunded credit commitments of $0.5 million , driven primarily by growth in unfunded credit commitments of $1.3 billion , offset mostly by a decrease related to the continued shift in the mix of our unfunded credit facilities to our large, high credit quality private equity/venture capital clients.

Gross loan charge-offs were $36.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, of which $18.3 million was not specifically reserved for at June 30, 2019. Gross loan charge-offs were primarily driven by a $9.4 million charge-off for one mid-stage life science/healthcare portfolio client and $7.6 million for one later stage software client, both of which were previously included in our nonaccrual loan portfolio. The remaining charge-offs came primarily from our early-stage and mid-stage clients.

Nonaccrual loans were $104.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $96.6 million at June 30, 2019. Our nonaccrual loan balance increased $7.4 million primarily driven by $53.6 million in new nonaccrual loans, mostly offset by $23.7 million in charge-offs and $22.5 million in repayments. New nonaccrual loans were primarily driven by $37.3 million for one large software client. Charge-offs were primarily driven by $9.4 million for one mid-stage life sciences/healthcare client and $6.8 million for one late stage software client. The $22.5 million in repayments were primarily driven by our Growth stage clients. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total gross loans remained relatively flat at 0.34 percent for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 0.33 percent for the second quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan losses for nonaccrual loans increased $0.6 million to $53.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was due primarily to new nonaccrual loans, mostly offset by charge-offs and repayments as noted above.

CECL Adoption

Effective January 1, 2020, we will adopt the new accounting standard update (ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments) ("ASU 2016-13"), which amends the incurred loss impairment methodology under current GAAP with a methodology that reflects a current expected credit loss ("CECL") measurement to estimate the allowance for credit losses over the contractual life of the financial assets.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, we will continue to finalize our CECL models and related documentation, processes, validation, controls and credit loss estimates. However, based on our analyses to date, utilizing our loan and unfunded credit commitment portfolio composition at September 30, 2019 and the current economic environment, we currently estimate the day 1 combined impact of CECL on our allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded credit commitments to be an increase (on a pre-tax basis) of approximately $25 million to $60 million upon adoption of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2020 or approximately 7% to 16% of our total combined allowance compared to our reported amount at September 30, 2019. Additionally, based on the credit quality of our existing debt securities portfolio, we do not expect a material allowance for our held-to-maturity and available-for-sale debt security portfolios. The final amounts will be determined and recognized as a day 1 cumulative adjustment to equity on an after tax basis as of January 1, 2020.

The actual amount recorded on January 1, 2020 may be different than the current estimates provided above as the adjustment amounts for our allowance for loan losses and our allowance for unfunded credit commitments will depend on a variety of factors as of the date of adoption, including the size and composition of our loan and unfunded credit commitment portfolios, the portfolios' credit quality, current and forecasted economic conditions, and management adjustments. In addition, the actual adjustment amount to our allowances will be subject to any necessary changes to our models, methodology, and assumptions, or other adjustments.

Client Funds

Our total client funds consist of both on-balance sheet deposits and off-balance sheet client investment funds. Average total client funds were $150.1 billion for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $142.6 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $7.4 billion, or 5.2 percent. Period-end total client funds were $156.0 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $147.1 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $8.9 billion, or 6.1 percent.

Average off-balance sheet client investment funds were $92.8 billion for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $89.7 billion for the second quarter of 2019. Average on-balance sheet deposits were $57.2 billion for the third quarter of 2019 and $53.0 billion for the second quarter of 2019. Period-end off-balance sheet client investment funds were $96.5 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $91.5 billion at June 30, 2019. Period-end on-balance sheet deposits were $59.5 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $55.6 billion at June 30, 2019.

The increases in our average and period-end total client funds from the second quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2019 were reflective of growth in both on-balance sheet deposits and off-balance sheet client investment funds across all portfolio segments. The leading contributor was our technology client portfolio attributable primarily to a healthy equity funding environment and exit markets for our clients, as well as continued healthy new client acquisition.

In addition, we saw a continued shift in the mix of our on-balance sheet deposits with growth in our interest-bearing deposits reflective of our deposit growth initiatives and continued strong liquidity of our clients. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits as a percentage of total average on-balance sheet deposits decreased to 68 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 72 percent in the second quarter of 2019, with a corresponding increase in average interest-bearing deposits to 32 percent, compared to 28 percent.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $294.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $333.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP noninterest income, net of noncontrolling interests was $279.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $315.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. (See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used under the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.")

The decrease of $39.8 million ($35.6 million net of noncontrolling interests) in noninterest income from the second quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2019 was attributable primarily to lower net gains on investment securities and equity warrant assets as well as lower investment banking revenue, partially offset by an increase in our core fee income. Items impacting noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 were as follows:

Net gains on investment securities

Net gains on investment securities were $29.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $47.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net of noncontrolling interests, non-GAAP net gains on investment securities were $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net gains of $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net gains, net of noncontrolling interests, of $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 were driven by the following:

Gains of $12.5 million from managed funds of funds portfolio, related primarily to net unrealized valuation increases in the private and public company investments held by the funds in the portfolio,

from managed funds of funds portfolio, related primarily to net unrealized valuation increases in the private and public company investments held by the funds in the portfolio, Gains of $8.0 million from our strategic and other investments, comprised primarily of net unrealized valuation increases in private companies held in our strategic venture capital funds, and

from our strategic and other investments, comprised primarily of net unrealized valuation increases in private companies held in our strategic venture capital funds, and Gains of $5.5 million from our managed direct venture funds, related primarily to net unrealized valuation increases in investments held by the funds in the portfolio, partially offset by

from our managed direct venture funds, related primarily to net unrealized valuation increases in investments held by the funds in the portfolio, partially offset by Losses of $11.5 million from our public equity securities investments, primarily driven by unrealized losses driven by a decline in value of public equity securities held.

The following tables provide a summary of non-GAAP net gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively:





Three months ended September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands)

Managed

Funds of

Funds

Managed

Direct

Venture

Funds

Public

Equity

Securities

Sales of

AFS Debt

Securities

Debt Funds

Strategic and Other Investments

SVB

Leerink

Total GAAP gains (losses) on investment securities, net

$ 22,223



$ 9,668



$ (11,488)



$ —



$ 187



$ 8,035



$ 1,224



$ 29,849

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation

9,676



4,138



—



—



—



—



826



14,640

Non-GAAP gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests

$ 12,547



$ 5,530



$ (11,488)



$ —



$ 187



$ 8,035



$ 398



$ 15,209







Three months ended June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands)

Managed Funds of

Funds

Managed

Direct

Venture

Funds

Public

Equity

Securities

Sales of

AFS Debt

Securities

Debt Funds

Strategic and Other Investments

SVB

Leerink

Total GAAP gains (losses) on investment securities, net

$ 32,335



$ 4,101



$ 444



$ (275)



$ 1,342



$ 7,311



$ 2,440



$ 47,698

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interests, including carried interest allocation

16,852



1,711



—



—



—



—



35



18,598

Non-GAAP gains (losses) on investment securities, net of noncontrolling interests

$ 15,483



$ 2,390



$ 444



$ (275)



$ 1,342



$ 7,311



$ 2,405



$ 29,100



Net gains on equity warrant assets

Net gains on equity warrant assets were $37.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $48.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net gains on equity warrant assets for the third quarter of 2019 were attributable primarily to net gains from exercises of $30.0 million driven by healthy gains from IPO activity and $8.0 million of valuation increases in our private company warrant portfolio driven by healthy funding rounds.

At September 30, 2019, we held warrants in 2,227 companies with a total fair value of $149.1 million. Warrants in 15 companies each had fair values greater than $1.0 million and collectively represented $43.7 million, or 29.3 percent, of the fair value of the total warrant portfolio at September 30, 2019.

The following table provides a summary of our net gains on equity warrant assets: