SVB Financial Group Board of Directors Declares Series A Preferred Stock Dividend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group ("SVB") (NASDAQ: SIVB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $9.625 per share on SVB's 5.250% fixed-rate non-cumulative perpetual Series A Preferred Stock, liquidation amount $1,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NASDAQ: SIVBP), each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.240625 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on February 18, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2020.

About SVB Financial Group

For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at www.svb.com. [SIVB-F]

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups © 2020 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB >, SVB Financial Group, Silicon Valley Bank, Make Next Happen Now and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond SVB Financial Group's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally can be identified by the use of such words as "becoming," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "seek," "expect," "plan," "intend," the negative of such words or comparable terminology. Although SVB Financial Group believes that the expectations reflected in SVB Financial Group's forward-looking statements are reasonable, SVB Financial Group has based these expectations on its current beliefs as well as its assumptions, and such expectations may not prove to be correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside SVB Financial Group's control. SVB Financial Group's actual results of operations and financial performance could differ significantly from those expressed in or implied by SVB Financial Group forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this disclosure are made only as of the date of this disclosure. SVB Financial Group does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE SVB Financial Group

Related Links

www.svb.com

