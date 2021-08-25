SVB Leerink Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, is opening a new office in Nashville, Tennessee, to accommodate their rapid growth in Healthcare Services & Technology investment banking.

"2020 was a record-breaking year for IPOs, with the healthcare and technology sectors driving deal volume and fundraising," said Barry Blake, Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking. "Given the continuation of strong deal volume, the time to join the Nashville market is now. We are incredibly optimistic about our new office, Nashville's strong business sector, and the unique expertise SVB Leerink brings to the area."

Over the last 50 years, Nashville has grown to become the center of activity in Healthcare Services and Technology. Today Nashville is home to over 500 healthcare firms with an excess of $90 billion in revenue.

Toby King, Senior Managing Director, stated, "This strategic move will position SVB Leerink to advise and finance the companies that are leading the way in improving the quality and lowering the cost of delivering healthcare in our country. Nashville is the epicenter of positive change in healthcare, and we are excited to have a strong presence here."

"SVB Leerink serves many leading healthcare clients, and in an effort to meet the market's demand for its expertise and services, we are excited to enter the Nashville market," said Whit Mayo, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst. "This is an exciting new milestone in our expansion."

SVB Leerink's healthcare services team has significant M&A and capital markets experience which brings exceptional knowledge and insight to clients. The firm offers these comprehensive advisory capabilities through healthcare services sector specialists and M&A bankers that bring expertise across subsectors, geographies, and deal structures.

To learn more, visit: https://www.svbleerink.com/

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

