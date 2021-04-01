SVB Leerink Continues Rapid Expansion with New Senior Managing Director in Leveraged Finance

BOSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, today announced Thad Davis has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director.

Mr. Davis will be part of the team leading SVB Leerink's Leveraged Finance franchise, while contributing expertise that deepens the firm's strategic, M&A, and equity franchises. He joins recent hires Barry Blake, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, and Robert Minear, Senior Managing Director, Financial Sponsors.

"SVB Leerink is excited to welcome Thad. His experience encompasses all healthcare sub-sectors including pharmaceuticals, life sciences, services, devices, technology and managed care," said Barry Blake, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking. "Thad will provide immediate value to the team and will bring many significant client relationships that extend beyond his leveraged finance focus."

Mr. Davis will be based in New York City and report to Mr. Blake. He joins the firm from HSBC where he served as Head of U.S. Healthcare Investment Banking and was responsible for healthcare coverage including origination, relationship oversight, team leadership and transaction execution. Prior to HSBC, Mr. Davis was a Managing Director at Jefferies and UBS within their respective global healthcare teams.

"SVB Leerink is extremely well-positioned for its leveraged finance expansion," said Mr. Davis. "Joining alongside respected industry leaders like Barry and Rob only emphasizes the firm's capabilities and upward trajectory."

Mr. Davis holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland and serves on the executive committee of the board of directors at the New York Common Pantry.

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

