SVB Leerink Hires Anurag Jindal to Expand Biopharma Investment Banking Franchise

BOSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Anurag Jindal, M.D. has joined the firm's Biopharma team as a Senior Managing Director.

Dr. Jindal's hire reinforces SVB Leerink's leadership in the biopharma and life sciences sector as the firm also expands its expertise in healthcare services and technology. Dr. Jindal will be based in SVB Leerink's New York office and will report to Dr. Dan Dubin, Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

Dr. Dubin stated, "Anurag is a welcome addition to SVB Leerink, and we are thrilled to benefit from his strong relationships and uniquely broad, two decades worth of experience in the biopharma industry, not only as both an investment banker and consultant, but also as an executive at a major pharmaceutical company."

Dr. Jindal joins SVB Leerink from Bank of America where he was a Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking group, with a focus on strategic advisory and capital markets transactions for public and private companies in the biotech sector. Prior to his work at Bank of America, Dr. Jindal was the Deputy Head of Pharma M&A and in the Pharma Strategy Group at Novartis in Switzerland and in the Healthcare Investment Banking group at JP Morgan in both New York and San Francisco. He started his career as a Pharmaceutical Analyst at Health IQ in Los Angeles.

"As we continue to witness rapid innovation in the biopharma sector, I am excited to join a firm committed to leading its clients through change," Dr. Jindal said. "Alongside Dan and the broader leadership team, I look forward to advising biopharma companies on how to successfully navigate the challenges of a dynamic industry environment, finance innovation, and execute strategic transactions." Dr. Jindal holds a Bachelor of Arts in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley and a M.D. from the University of Southern California.

SVB Leerink's biopharma team integrates the considerable expertise of its professionals with its deep knowledge resources, such as its affiliate MEDACorp, to provide insights on science, drug development strategy, medical treatment paradigms, commercialization and payor dynamics, and transaction structuring that drive uniquely actionable advice on the assessment of business opportunities.

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

