SVB Leerink Hires Whit Mayo to Lead Healthcare Providers & Managed Care Equity Research

BOSTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Whit Mayo will join the firm's Equity Research team as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering Healthcare Providers and Managed Care.

Mr. Mayo will be tasked with leading SVB Leerink's research across payors, providers and health systems as the firm continues to deepen its expertise and coverage in the Healthcare Services sector. He will report to Jim Kelly, Director of Equity Research, and will be based in Nashville.

"We are excited to welcome Whit to the team, who brings an extensive knowledge of payor and provider networks to SVB Leerink," said Mr. Kelly. "As the healthcare services landscape continues to quickly evolve, Whit will be a significant source of strategic guidance and insight for our clients and partners."

Mr. Mayo joins SVB Leerink with an extensive background researching healthcare services companies. In 2020 he was ranked in Institutional Investor's All Research Health Care Facilities & Managed Care category. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at UBS. Prior to that, he covered the sector at Baird and Stephens, Inc. He completed his B.A. in Economics at Sewanee, The University of the South.

Mr. Mayo stated, "I am thrilled to join SVB Leerink's renowned Equity Research team and help build the firm's care management capabilities and insights. At a time when reforms, digitalization and emerging patient needs are causing companies throughout healthcare to adjust and adapt, I look forward to helping our clients keep pace with innovation."

