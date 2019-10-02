SVI Granted Additional FMCW LiDAR-Based Patents

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StereoVision Imaging, Inc. (SVI), a defense contractor and global leading developer of high-performance mid-range multi-modal (2D/3D) facial recognition systems, is significantly growing its U.S. and international patent portfolio related to the use of Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) LiDAR technology for biometrics and other fields of uses such as self-driving cars. With over 100 worldwide patents and patents pending, SVI announced today an issuance of eight (8) additional continuation patents to its arsenal.

SVI's patented Dual Chirp FMCW LiDAR techniques scans the face, as an example, generating over 20,000 points. Each scanned point is encoded with range and velocity measurement which is critical for proper facial recognition of moving faces and same technology can provide faster decision making for driverless cars in the detection and recognition of moving targets to avoid collisions Driver less cars

The core of SVI's intellectual properties (IP) surrounds its patented ability to instantaneously determine range and velocity of moving targets. "This is of particular importance," says Gregory Steinthal, Founder and President of SVI "in the detection of moving faces or objects and critical information to eliminate all six degrees of freedom associated with a moving target resulting in a static, rigid template required for proper 3D facial or object recognition. The extensive patent portfolio that we have amassed has also created a significant value proposition in the self-driving car industry. This same technology is absolutely crucial to instantly recognize other vehicles or objects moving towards them allowing for faster and more accurate decision making efforts to avoid collisions."

Conventional FMCW LiDAR systems are typically limited in various aspects of operation. For example, these conventional systems are not able to provide range and/or range rate information instantaneously based on the target signal or unambiguously determine distance and velocity. These conventional systems are limited in other ways as well. These limitations may be exacerbated by various operating conditions such as, for example, target acceleration toward or away from the LiDAR sensor that use mirrors or lens to scan the target at high speeds or other operating conditions.

Motion of the object toward or away from the FMCW LiDAR sensor, of course, Doppler-shifts the return signal. SVI's novel patented approach utilizes multiple beams of light from one or more laser sources to determine at least two independent motion aspects of the target. The beams of light are up-chirped and down-chirped respectively i.e. in a dual chirp fashion to remove the Doppler affect. Solving these two or more simultaneous measurements allows for faster and more accurate instantaneous determination of range and velocity measurements versus the traditional sequential approach.

Further this approach removes certain temporal affects associated with single beam systems. This same technology can be utilized to remotely detect physiological functions such as breathing and heart rates as well as can be used for acoustic surveillance and fused with video to reduce computational overhead.

SVI's technology and growing patent portfolio are becoming more well-known, especially to strategic corporate partners. SVI's management team welcomes further discussions with major corporate strategic partners that are interested in either licensing SVI's IP and/or assisting in SVI's growth opportunities in fields of uses including: biometrics, autonomous vehicles, next-generation smartphone-based 3D facial/object recognition, robotics, metrology and more….

