SVIN Announces the Advanced Stroke Emergency Support EMS Course NOW AVAILABLE!

MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) releases the Advanced Stroke Emergency Support (ASES) EMS training course.

Stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide, and the number one cause of disability. To help expand the stroke treatment network, SVIN has developed an online course to expand emergency medical service providers' knowledge of types of stroke and risk factors, prehospital triage, stroke detection scales, warning signs and symptoms, stroke severity scales, treatment options, and bypass and transfer protocols. ASES is an online, self-paced, interactive, course appropriate for first responders, emergency medical technicians, fire fighters, police officers, paramedics, nurses, and physicians.

According to Dr. Ameer Hassan, chair of the BSES/ASES Committee and SVIN Board member, "The continued evolution in the treatment of stroke highlight the need for more efficient education of EMS and first responders as well as the broader healthcare community about the early management of acute stroke. SVIN has proudly embraced this mission through the BSES/ASES program, this time focusing educational efforts on EMS. It is our hope that national societies as well as local and state governments will work together with the SVIN to help get acute stroke patients to the right stroke center through educational tools likes ASES."

The ASES-EMS course joins the Basic Stroke Emergency Support (BSES) course launched in 2018 as the second in SVIN's suite of stroke education products. The course is available at https://education.svin.org/ and www.svin.org/ASES. Additionally, organizations and institutions are encouraged to consider hosting live courses in partnership with SVIN. Contact the SVIN Executive Office to learn more about this new educational offering and how you can help increase the stroke treatment network!

The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology is an international medical society whose mission is to represent the advancement of interventional neurology as a field with the ultimate goal of improving clinical care and outcomes of patients with stroke and cerebrovascular diseases. For more information about the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology, visit its website at www.svin.org.

