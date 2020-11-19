SVP Worldwide Introduces the World's First Cloud Subscription Service for Embroidery Editing & Design Streaming

LA VERGNE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Worldwide announces the launch of the mySewnet™ Embroidery Software, the world's first cloud-based subscription service for sewing and embroidery. mySewnet™ is a subscription-based collection of software, embroidery designs, and apps designed to enhance your sewing and embroidery creativity. The service is easily accessed through an Internet connection, so location is never an issue, and you no longer need a CD or USB stick. Whether you are in your sewing room, by your computer, on your sofa with a tablet, or on the bus with your smartphone, mySewnet™ connected products and tools make it possible to be creative anywhere.

mySewnet™ unleashes a universe of sewing and embroidery possibilities with free cloud-based storage, free sewing apps and advice, and machine monitoring. The free Project Creator web service, inspiration, and ideas featured in the mySewnet™ Blog live feed may also be directly accessed through a mySewnet™ enabled machine. A mySewnet™ Embroidery Software paid subscription enhances mySewnet™ with exclusive design and editing services that include a streaming* embroidery design library.

"With mySewnet™ Embroidery Software, our consumers can create, modify, and share embroidery designs across devices and wirelessly send them to their sewing machine. Our new cloud-based system delivers world-class connectivity, digitizing, and editing tools using the latest technology to ensure our consumers are always up to date" says Dean Brindle, Chief Marketing Officer.



The world-class editing tools are available only by purchasing a mySewnet™ Silver or Platinum Subscription. The Silver Subscription is for the consumer who wants to enhance, embellish, and perfect ready-made designs, while the Platinum Subscription is great for consumers who want the functionality to create custom designs. Each subscription includes access to exclusive features and the mySewnet™ Library with over 5,000 embroidery designs that can be seamlessly accessed across multiple devices from anywhere*. All active subscriptions automatically receive new apps, tools, and features as soon as they become available.

The mySewnet™ Embroidery Software replaces the Premier+™ 2 software with a robust cloud-based solution incorporating the world's first market-leading features and enhancements. When you subscribe to either The mySewnet™ Platinum or Silver subscriptions they provide innovation to empower your inspiration through multiple wizards that feature step-by-step guidance to easily create beautiful designs. Wizards include the all-new Spiro Design, Word Sculpt, PhotoStitch, and Film Strip.

Exclusive Silver Paid Subscription Features:

Lettering - Add names and text to your design using the beautiful built-in fonts or create your own font from an existing font on your computer

Add names and text to your design using the beautiful built-in fonts or create your own font from an existing font on your computer Design Adjustments - Flip, rotate, resize, order, group, and more

Flip, rotate, resize, order, group, and more Encore - Multiply your designs into different shapes

Multiply your designs into different shapes Frames & Borders - Add frames and borders to your design, choose from a large selection of premade designs

Add frames and borders to your design, choose from a large selection of premade designs Endless Embroidery Wizard - Turn any design into an Endless Design with this easy to use feature

Turn any design into an Endless Design with this easy to use feature Split Project Wizard - Is your design too large or doesn't fit your hoop? With this easy tool, you can divide a large design into multiple small ones with just a few clicks

Is your design too large or doesn't fit your hoop? With this easy tool, you can divide a large design into multiple small ones with just a few clicks Super Designs - Choose your style of design to add scalable designs to your creations

Exclusive Platinum Paid Subscription Features:

Assisted digitizing - Create your own designs with our most powerful embroidery software yet. Digitize stitch-by-stitch with Quick Create, Freehand Create, Precise Create, or use step-by-step guidance.

Create your own designs with our most powerful embroidery software yet. Digitize stitch-by-stitch with Quick Create, Freehand Create, Precise Create, or use step-by-step guidance. Ribbon Embroidery Embellishment Tool - First and only embroidery software that enables the creation of ribbon embroideries**

First and only embroidery software that enables the creation of ribbon embroideries** Spiro Design Wizard - Geometric designs to enhance your creativity

- Geometric designs to enhance your creativity Including 12 design wizards - For example Word Sculpt, Photo Stitch, Family Tree, Quilt Block, Monogram, and more

- For example Word Sculpt, Photo Stitch, Family Tree, Quilt Block, Monogram, and more Draw & Paint, Sketch, and Edit - Create and edit your own designs plus functions including cross-stitch, appliques, and more

- Create and edit your own designs plus functions including cross-stitch, appliques, and more Also includes all exclusive Silver subscription features

mySewnet™ Silver and Platinum Subscriptions include everything you need to bring out the creator in you. For more information please visit www.mysewnet.com

MySewnet™

All over the world, each and every day, sewing ideas, quilting projects, and embroidery creations come to life through our consumer's creations and the mySewnet™ Embroidery Software, the world's first cloud-based subscription service for embroidery editing and design streaming. No matter if you are in your sewing room with your sewing machine, by your computer, on your sofa with your tablet, or on the bus with your smartphone; mySewnet™ collection of software and apps is designed to unleash your sewing and embroidery creativity.

MYSEWNET is a registered trademark of KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l. © 2020 KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l.

VIKING is a trademark of KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l. HUSQVARNA and the "H" Crown Device are registered trademarks of Husqvarna AB and are used under license. © 2020 KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l

PFAFF is a registered trademark of KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l. © 2020 KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l.

*Design streaming provides continuous access to designs for the duration of the subscription. If the subscription ends then access to the designs is restricted.

*Wireless sending and library access requires a mySewnet™ enabled machine such as the Designer Epic™ 2, Designer Epic™, Designer Brilliance™ 80, Designer Sapphire™ 85, or creative icon™.

**Requires Husqvarna® Viking® Ribbon Embroidery Attachment or Pfaff® creative ribbon embroidery attachment.

SOURCE SVP Worldwide

Related Links

www.svpworldwide.com

