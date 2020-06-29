SVP Worldwide Sets a New Industry Standard with Their Stitch Application Program

LA VERGNE, Tenn., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Worldwide, the owner of the SINGER® sewing brand, launched its new Stitch Application Program. The Stitch Application Program is designed to enhance consumer creativity by showing them what can be done with stitch applications as opposed to stitch-count by setting a new industry standard for transparency and consumer education.

Almost 170 years ago, it started with a stitch, but we think a stitch represents something much more. We developed a way to help consumers better understand "Stitch Count" by introducing "Stitch Applications," allowing sewists of all levels, including the new to sewing consumer, to seek inspiration and education for what can be done with their machine, beyond just knowing the number of stitches.

"We are excited to launch Stitch Applications. We feel the need to clear confusion on Stitch Count. Consumers are interested in how many stitches are offered on machines but are more inspired by what can be done with the stitches than by focusing on the number itself. By setting this new standard within the industry, we hope to engage and make it easier for the new-to-sewing consumer to purchase the machine that is right for them and learn how to use the stitches," states CMO, Dean Brindle.

A Stitch Application is a sewing technique with a given stitch selection. Many stitch selections have a wide range of possible sewing techniques, while others support one, or a few techniques. Stitch Applications describe the full range of possible sewing techniques you can achieve with your machine and its accessories to empower your creativity.

As we roll out our Stitch Application Program, we will focus on key terms and consistent messaging for our mechanical and entry-level computerized machines to optimize the sewing experience:

Establish a clear definition for Stitch Application and outline what can be achieved with each Stitch Application type on our machines, including notifications when additional accessories are required.

Offer consumers complete transparency and access to the methodology used via a dedicated page on SINGER.co m .

. Within that page, we will publish an illustrated guide to visually summarize Stitch Applications tied to each stitch type, inspiring consumers to create and get the most out of their machine and its accessories.

