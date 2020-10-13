SVPGlobal Completes Acquisition of OmniMax International

NORCROSS, Ga. and GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniMax International ("OmniMax", or the "Company") and funds managed by Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVPGlobal"), a global investment firm with approximately $10 billion of assets under management, today announced that SVPGlobal has completed its acquisition of OmniMax.

OmniMax is the leading national manufacturer of residential roof drainage systems and a top supplier of products for outdoor living, recreational vehicle, and other building end markets with 2019 sales of approximately $700 million. As America's market leader in the residential roof drainage market, OmniMax has unrivaled scale, top brands such as Amerimax and Berger, and longstanding relationships with the nation's largest home center retailers and building product distributors. The Company's high-growth outdoor living business is a manufacturer of outdoor shade and exterior structures through brands such as Equinox, Alumawood, and Knotwood. OmniMax's commercial segment supplies made-to-order metal roofing, wall panels, and architectural products for large, custom jobs under the Fabral and CopperCraft brands. The Company is also a leading supplier to the recreational vehicle industry, which is benefiting from strong outdoor recreation and living trends.

Victor Khosla, SVPGlobal's founder and Chief Investment Officer, said, "We are focused on supporting OmniMax as it takes its business to the next level. The Company is distinguished by a unique competitive position as the #1 U.S. producer of drainage systems that protect and enhance residential buildings, a growing market which is benefiting from increased consumer focus on the home."

Richard Brown, OmniMax's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The OmniMax team is excited to partner with SVPGlobal as we invest further in expanding our markets and developing our product portfolio in order to provide our customers with the best-in-class products and service for which we are known."

SVPGlobal now owns 100% of OmniMax's equity. Financing for the transaction was led by KKR with GSO, Credit Suisse's Credit Investments Group, and PNC Business Credit participating.

About OmniMax International

OmniMax, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading manufacturer of aluminum, steel, vinyl and copper building products for use primarily in the residential and commercial markets. The Company sells through various channels and targets the residential repair and remodel and commercial construction markets primarily throughout North America. OmniMax was formed in 1996 and has 26 manufacturing facilities across U.S., Canada and UK. Learn more at www.omnimax.com.

About SVPGlobal

SVPGlobal is a global investment firm with approximately $10 billion in assets under management. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has 121 employees, including 49 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), London and Tokyo. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

