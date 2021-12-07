SVPGlobal Expands Portfolio Operations Leadership and Advisory Council with Key Appointments

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVPGlobal"), a global investment firm focused on distressed debt, special situations and private equity opportunities with approximately $18 billion in assets under management, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Waggoner as Managing Director and Co-Head of its Investment-Operating Team in North America. SVPGlobal also recently named John Shaffer to its Advisory Council.

Mr. Waggoner joins SVPGlobal from New Mountain Capital, where he served as Managing Director in their operating group. Prior to New Mountain, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer for Rue La La, an online, off-price retailer, from 2012 until 2015. Earlier in his career, Mr. Waggoner was a senior professional in the operating group at Bain Capital and spent time as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Victor Khosla, SVPGlobal's Founder and Chief Investment Officer, said, "Operational excellence is a core element of our differentiated business model, and the addition of Jonathan to the leadership of our portfolio company operations team reinforces our commitment to create meaningful financial value through operational enhancements in the businesses we significantly influence or control. Jonathan joins us with a strong record as a hands-on leader and business builder with a proven ability to partner with executives to maximize performance. We are delighted to welcome him to the SVPGlobal team."

The addition of Mr. Waggoner has expanded SVPGlobal's Investment-Operating Team to 12 professionals globally. Members of the Investment-Operating Team sit within and coordinate closely with SVPGlobal's Investment Team of 59 professionals, working to drive improvements in strategy, customer growth and other areas of performance across the firm's portfolio, especially on the 12 companies with more than 21,000 employees where SVPGlobal owns a controlling interest. This close coordination between SVPGlobal's operations and financial investment professionals fosters a seamless exchange of insights throughout the ownership period, as opposed to being separated into different "silos."

Mr. Shaffer's appointment to SVPGlobal's Advisory Council expands it to 12 global members. He has joined SVPGlobal from Goldman Sachs, where he served as Co-Head of Americas Credit Sales and was responsible for more than 90 professionals across leveraged loans, distressed, high yield, investment grade, and municipals credit. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Shaffer held multiple positions at Merrill Lynch, including Head of America's Credit Sales, and Head of Leveraged Finance Sales.

About SVPGlobal

Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVPGlobal") is a global investment firm focused on distressed debt, special situations and private equity opportunities, with approximately $18 billion in assets under management. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has 137 employees, including 59 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), London and Tokyo. It was among the earliest U.S. distressed firms to establish a European presence, opening in London in 2004. Since its inception, SVPGlobal has invested almost $41 billion of capital, including approximately $17 billion in Europe. SVPGlobal is a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

