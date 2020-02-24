S&W Seed Company CEO Mark Wong to Participate in Fireside Chat at ROTH Capital Conference

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Wong, will participate in a Fireside Chat hosted by ROTH Capital, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET). The event will take place at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference being held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Company's website at www.swseedco.com/investors/. The event will also be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

S&W's management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their ROTH representative. Alternatively, investors may also contact Lytham Partners at (602) 889-9700 or SANW@lythampartners.com.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com .

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer Robert Blum S&W Seed Company Lytham Partners, LLC Phone: (720) 506-1164 Phone: (602) 889-9700 www.swseedco.com sanw@lythampartners.com

www.lythampartners.com

SOURCE S&W Seed Company

Related Links

http://www.swseedco.com

