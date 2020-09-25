S&W to Present at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12:00pm ET (9:00am PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of S&W's website at www.swseedco.com/investors, can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1078/37758 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting, please contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at [email protected] or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer Robert Blum S&W Seed Company Lytham Partners, LLC Phone: (720) 506-1164 Phone: (602) 889-9700 www.swseedco.com [email protected]

www.lythampartners.com

SOURCE S&W Seed Company

Related Links

http://www.swseedco.com

