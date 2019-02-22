SWA Flight Simulator Technicians, Teamsters Local 19 Ratify Contract

HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight simulator technicians working for Southwest Airlines voted to ratify their contract with Teamsters Local 19. The collective bargaining agreement covering the 50 technicians will be in place for the next five years.

"Congratulations to the members of our negotiating committee and all of our flight simulator technicians who worked hard to negotiate and ratify this contract," IBT Airline Division Director Capt. David Bourne said. "This contract is a perfect example of the things airline workers can accomplish by sticking together and working towards a common goal."

"I'm extremely pleased that we were able to negotiate and ratify a contract as great as this one more than two months prior to the amendable date," Local 19 President Robert Clever said. "We look forward to continuing our productive and cooperative relationship with the company."

The contract includes many improvements, such as a three percent year-over-year wage increase, an increase in longevity pay and a 2.5 percent early ratification bonus. The agreement will remain one of the best in the airline industry for flight simulator technicians.

Local 19 represents a variety of airline industry workers throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

