Swab Shortage: FATHOM & Abiogenix Bridge the Gap with 3D Printed NP Swabs

OAKLAND, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abiogenix and FATHOM have partnered to bridge the spiral nasopharyngeal (NP) swab test kit shortage.* Over 150 NP swab designs were evaluated in a clinical trial by Harvard's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) . The Abiogenix spiral design, made by FATHOM, using Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology, was selected as the preferred 3D printed swab by clinicians and patients alike.

Abiogenix's FAST Spiral NP Swab passed tensile and torsion tests performed at Lawrence Livermore National Labs. Made of biocompatible, flexible plastic & 3D printed using HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology. Optimized spiral tip for sample collection. Swabs were engineered for breakpoint for bend-and-twist sterile separation & have been clinically and mechanically evaluated by Harvard-BIDMC.

The swabs are now readily available to the medical industry and testing centers around the country. FATHOM will have the ability to scale production of testing swabs from 100,000 to millions.

"When Dr. Ramy Arnaout [MD, Associate Director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratories at Harvard-BIDMC] initiated the call to medical device manufacturers to play an important part in the COVID-19 test kit swab shortage, we activated our network of medical professionals, engineers, and 3D manufacturers immediately," said Goutam Reddy, CEO of Abiogenix. "We have collaborated swiftly and arduously to heed the call. In only 35 days, our design is now fit for mass production," concluded Reddy. Forecast 3D is supporting the high volume demand by ramping up support up to 1MM+ per week.

To achieve a superior swab design, the swabs were optimized against several criteria:

Patient Sensitivity: The materials had to be flexible, yet sturdy enough to be safely inserted into the nasal cavity Collection Sufficiency: The spiral swab was designed to maximize adsorption of viral fluid. The material was also tested to ensure it was compliant with the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) process Tip Comfort: 3D printed prototypes allowed for geometry freedom enabling rapid iterations to ensure that tips were optimized for patient comfort Breakpoint Reliability: A new innovative design features single-handed, bend-and-twist functionality for swab separation post-collection



"This entire process is a prime example of how additive manufacturing and the right team can facilitate a condensed development life cycle through a very collaborative and iterative process. Coupled with the extreme motivation to combat a global pandemic, we looked to leverage FATHOM's unique expertise and capabilities to assist in solving this problem," said Rich Stump, COO at FATHOM.

FATHOM, and Abiogenix are actively receiving orders across North America. To place an order, please visit npswabs.abiogenix.com

*For initial diagnostic testing, the CDC recommends collecting and testing an upper respiratory specimen. Nasopharyngeal specimen is the preferred choice for swab-based testing.

ABOUT FATHOM:

FATHOM is driven by advanced technologies that enhance and accelerate today's product development process. Innovatively compressing industry-standard lead-times, FATHOM uniquely blends additive technologies and materials with legacy manufacturing methods to help companies put satellites into orbit, electric cars on freeways, and a variety of devices into people's hands and homes. FATHOM's team of experts specialize in additive and traditional manufacturing, plus hybrid processes (blending additive with subtractive and formative methods to achieve results not previously possible). The company also offers industry-leading mechanical engineering and industrial design support, as well as on-site managed equipment services.

To learn more, visit studiofathom.com .

ABOUT Abiogenix:

Abiogenix is a medical device company that focuses on improving physical and mental health. Our flagship product is the uBox (www.my-pills.com), a smart pillbox and associated app, with other connected medication management devices in development. To learn more visit www.abiogenix.com

