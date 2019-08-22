Swabbies-Mompreneuer Giving Back To The Community Partners With Non-Profits and March Of Dimes

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swabbies is the first single handed and pre-filled sanitary solution to applying diaper rash cream. Busy parents with their squirmy babies can now find relief with the swab applicator which is great for on-the-go or for a fast and mess-free application when a baby has a painful rash.

The cream is uniquely formulated using pure, natural and organically based ingredients including zinc oxide for rapid results. It has a creamy smooth texture with a fresh herbal scent.

Swabbies CEO and Mompreneuer Carman Cook- Campbell is excited about her product. "We are thrilled to see Swabbies sold at all USA Buy Buy Baby stores," says Campbell. "We know this is going to be a huge hit with parents."

The patented design of the Swabbies applicator allows for one-handed application, reducing or even eliminating messy cream applications. Swabbies has a sponge applicator as part of the design, so there is no need to put any of the cream on the hands. This makes the process easier and safer from start to finish, unlike other diaper rash creams on the market. Any parent or caregiver in a rush, traveling, or concerned about keeping sanitary will absolutely LOVE Swabbies.

Swabbies is giving back to the community by contracting job training facilities for adults with disabilities at Consumers Are Our Future in Quincy, FL and JM Murray in Cortland, NY. In April 2020, Swabbies will be participating in a local and national corporate sponsorship for the March of Dimes as well as donating a portion of their proceeds to the non -profit for helping promote healthy babies!

Swabbies will be available for purchase at all USA Buy Buy Baby store locations in September and currently at www.swabbiescream.com and other locations listed on the website.

Demo Video/Commercial Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBaxjRSixYE

Swabbies Technologies, Inc.

11150 North William St

#8-109

Dunnellon FL 34432

1-877-479-2224

