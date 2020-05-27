SwabTek Joins with National Sheriffs' Association, Motorola Solutions Foundation and UPS to Donate 200,000 Protective Masks to Sheriffs' Departments Across the Nation

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SwabTek, a nationwide provider of protective gear for law enforcement and first responders, has joined with the National Sheriffs' Association, the Motorola Solutions Foundation, and UPS to provide, at no cost, more than 200,000 protective face masks to Sheriffs' offices and personnel across the nation.

The mask donation is being 100% funded by the Motorola Solutions Foundation. Since the program was launched, more than 150,000 masks have already been shipped to more than 650 Sheriffs' offices all across the country.

Under Armour has designed and is producing a protective mask made of a non-woven, polyester material to create a lightweight, breathable shield for the wearer. Each Sheriff's office in the nation will have the opportunity to request up to 250 of the masks, and delivery will be handled by SwabTek and UPS.



Bob Betros, CEO of Swabtek, said, "Every day, thousands of Sheriffs, deputies and other law enforcement personnel are putting themselves at risk to help us all deal with the coronavirus. As we work through this pandemic, and especially as communities begin to emerge from isolation, these heroes deserve our support and any assistance we can provide to keep them safe."



"We are grateful for the opportunity to join with great partners to not only provide needed protective masks, but to show the nation's sheriffs' departments that we are behind them in these challenging times."



The specially designed masks are not intended for use as a surgical mask or respirator as described in FDA guidance.

