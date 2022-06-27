Swaggerty's Farm® Celebrates Summer with Stars, Stripes & Sausage Sweepstakes

For nearly 100 years, Swaggerty's Farm® has been committed to excellence and quality. With a family recipe, a unique blend of spices, and a tried-and-true process, Swaggerty's Farm® consistently delivers superior flavor, texture, and taste to all their products. Made with fresh pork and no fillers, Swaggerty's Farm sausage reminds customers of a simpler time when sausage and memories were homemade.

"We're an American-made, family-owned company that takes great pride in our products, our roots, and the USA," says Chief Operating Officer Jon Amidei. "We are grateful to be shared on family breakfast, dinner, and picnic tables throughout the country and can't wait to celebrate the fourth of July with customers."

To enter the Stars, Stripes & Sausage Sweepstakes visit the Swaggerty's Farm website from June 27th - July 8th, 2022.

For official rules and guidelines, visit the contest page. To learn more about Swaggerty's Farm and their products, visit https://www.swaggertys.com/

About Swaggerty's Farm®

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 13,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

