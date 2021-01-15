Swaggerty's Receives Highest Possible Grade from BRC Food Safety Auditors for 8th Consecutive Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swaggerty Sausage Company, for the eighth consecutive year, receives the highest possible grade from BRC Food Safety auditors. From 2015 to 2020, Swaggerty's grade has been AA, with top grades of A received in 2013 and 2014. BRC is a globally recognized consumer protection organization used by more than 29,000 certified suppliers in over 130 countries, and BRC Food Safety audits are considered the "gold standard."



A focus on quality for food safety has been a tradition with Swaggerty's for the last ninety years, since Lonas Swaggerty founded the company in 1930. The tradition continues in his honor, evidenced in these recent high marks for the quality department, skilled experts, and tenured workforce of this 3rd generation, American-family-owned and operated company.



Quality assurance programs, certifications, and training by specialized food safety organizations like HACCP, PAACO, and Pork Checkoff serve to maintain best-in-class safety practices and assurances for brands like Swaggerty's.



This highest possible grade in international food safety standards indicates to shoppers, retailers, and fans of Swaggerty's around the US that Swaggerty's maintains a steadfast focus on food safety through quality assurance and many other programs.



Information about Swaggerty's Farm premium pork sausage, including recipes or where to shop, can be found on their website at http://www.swaggertys.com.



And read about the benefits of the "gold standard" here: https://www.brcgs.com/our-standards/food-safety/benefits/



About Swaggerty's Farm:



Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making what is quite possibly the best pork sausage you'll ever taste. Today Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA inspected processing facility still located in the same small valley and operated by the third generation of the Swaggerty's Family. Swaggerty's premium sausage products are now shipped nationwide and available in over 10,000 retail grocers, wholesale distributors, and foodservice establishments.



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12854145



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Swaggerty Farms

Related Links

http://www.swaggertys.com

