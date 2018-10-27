Swag'r Has Been Selected as a 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Herring announced its Top 100 Global in recognition of the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher, and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Swag'r embodies the vision, drive, and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Swag'r should be proud of its accomplishment."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "buzz" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.

About Swag'r

Swag'r is a content delivery platform that uses gamification, augmented reality, and geolocation technologies to drive real actions with national, regional, and local brands.

Content delivery for traditional media buys is expensive and ineffective. Our platform disrupts this outdated model and consistently outperforms all legacy advertising avenues, for pennies on the dollar.

Additionally, the platform can deliver any manner of content, redefining the cutting-edge digital real estate market. Swag'r is the bridge between where you want to be and where your customers or clients already are.

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

Related Links

http://www.gotswagr.com

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKJGM1ermio

SOURCE Swag'r

Related Links

http://www.gotswagr.com

