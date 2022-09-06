SWAIA Debuts Santa Fe Indian Market in Albuquerque

In partnership with the city of Albuquerque, SWAIA plans October market

SANTA FE, N.M., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is pleased to announce the debut of Santa Fe Indian Market @ Albuquerque on Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2, from 9 am to 5 pm— downtown Albuquerque at Glorieta Station, 573 Commercial St NE.

Image© Terrance Clifford Photography for SWAIA / Santa Fe Indian Market

The Albuquerque market will offer 100 booths on a first come, first serve basis to SWAIA's 2022 juried artists. "We are leveraging the huge audience that visits Albuquerque each fall for the balloon fiesta and delivering on our organization's mission to provide opportunities to promote Native artists 365 days a year, said SWAIA's Executive Director Kim Peone (Colville Confederated Tribes and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians).

After the success of this year's Centennial Indian Market in Santa Fe, SWAIA is proceeding with numerous events—including a late September fashion show collaboration with IAIA at Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, the annual Winter Indian Market in Santa Fe on December 2nd, and 3rd at the Santa Fe Convention Center from 8 am to 5 pm, and the weekend market in Albuquerque.

Applications for artists will be made available on a first-come basis at swaia.org, beginning on Friday, September 2, and closing Friday, September 9.

About SWAIA:

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native North American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native North American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market, the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922; cultivating excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms; and developing programs and events that support, promote, and honor Native artists year-round. swaia.org

