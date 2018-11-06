ONTARIO, Canada, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swamy Madduluri is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Information Technology in recognition of his role as Owner and Director of Techedgesoft.

Gathering over twenty years of experience in the field of Information and Technology, Swamy Madduluri is revered for his outstanding contributions to the field. Having served in his current position as Owner and Director of Techedgesoft for the past six months, throughout his career Madduluri attained extensive expertise in the areas of SAP Financials, Digital Transformation and IT, Project Management, Business Planning and more. Madduluri has served as Director and Trustee with Jeeyar Educational providing services to blind students in Tribal areas of India where he completed 15 years of service.

In his previous capacity, Madduluri has worked for HP; Deloitte Consulting, IGM Financial (SAP Consultant); Capgemini; Hydro One; Yash Tech; Cognizant and currently works with Wipro Canada.

Madduluri is a SAP Solution Manager for SAPS/4HANA Implementation.

Early in his career, Madduluri received his Bachelor of Communications degree in Accounting, Finance and Economics, from Sri Venkateswara University. Thereafter, Madduluri would then go on to attain his Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Osmania University. Madduluri also received his Diploma in Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University. Certified as a SAP FICO Associate by SAP Academy in Germany, Madduluri also holds a Master's Certification in Project Management from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

To further advance his professional career, Madduluri is a distinguished fellow of several organizations including SAP and the Toronto Board of Trade. Currently, Madduluri serves as Director and Trustee with Jeeyar Educational which provides services to blind students in Tribal areas of India. Here, Madduluri spent over fifteen years in service.

