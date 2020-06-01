SwanBio Therapeutics Appoints Steven Zelenkofske, DO, as Chief Medical Officer

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SwanBio Therapeutics, a gene therapy company developing leading-edge medicines to deliver dramatic clinical efficacy for the treatment of adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and other neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Steven Zelenkofske, D.O., M.S. as chief medical officer (CMO). Dr. Zelenkofske brings more than 20 years of experience to the SwanBio Therapeutics team, most recently serving as the CMO at Achillion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company focused on complement inhibitors, and at UniQure, a clinical stage gene therapy company focused on genetic diseases.

"We are thrilled to add Steven's expertise to our leadership team," said Tom Anderson, CEO and Director of SwanBio Therapeutics. "His background complements the extensive talent and experience of our existing management team and will help support our goal of developing gene therapies in neurological diseases that deliver real benefit to patients and their families."

An expert in clinical development and adaptive trial design and operations, Dr. Zelenkofske has been responsible for multiple NDA filings and approvals throughout his career. He has held leadership positions at Regado Biosciences, Astra-Zeneca, Sanofi-Aventis, Boston Scientific and Novartis. His work has spanned numerous therapeutic areas including neurology, immunology, hematology, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, diabetes, and nephrology.

"SwanBio Therapeutics is taking a unique and highly strategic approach to building their pipeline of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies," said Dr. Zelenkofske. "I am honored and excited to join this team, which is united by a strong foundation of personal passion, expertise and a commitment to the patient and caregiver. I look forward to advancing the company's vision of bringing new hope to patients suffering from rare neurological conditions."

Dr. Zelenkofske's appointment is part of a robust hiring plan that SwanBio Therapeutics is undertaking to meet the demands of the company's pipeline, enabled by a recent $52 million Series A expansion.

About SwanBio Therapeutics

SwanBio Therapeutics is a privately held company focused on the development and commercialization of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of neurological diseases with significant unmet medical need. SwanBio Therapeutics is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania and has operations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

