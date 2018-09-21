Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on September 28, 2018, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on October 1, 2018:

Cushing® Energy Index constituents, effective October 1, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

Index Weight

Status

The Williams Companies, Inc.

WMB

6.00%

Existing

ONEOK, Inc.

OKE

5.97%

Existing

Kinder Morgan, Inc.

KMI

5.51%

Existing

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

HP

5.41%

Existing

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

OXY

4.94%

Existing

Exxon Mobil Corporation

XOM

4.87%

Existing

Chevron Corporation

CVX

4.71%

Existing

Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited)

SLB

4.11%

Existing

Phillips 66

PSX

3.68%

Existing

Valero Energy Corporation

VLO

3.67%

Existing

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC

2.87%

Existing

Baker Hughes, A GE Company

BHGE

2.75%

Existing

Apache Corporation

APA

2.68%

Existing

HollyFrontier Corporation

HFC

2.53%

Existing

Halliburton Company

HAL

2.26%

Existing

TechnicFMC plc

FTI

2.11%

Existing

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.

ETP

2.00%

Existing

AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

APU

2.00%

NEW

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP

ENLK

2.00%

Existing

Western Gas Partners, L.P.

WES

2.00%

Existing

Andeavor Logistics LP

ANDX

2.00%

Existing

DCP Midstream, LP

DCP

2.00%

Existing

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP

DM

2.00%

Existing

Enable Midstream Partners, LP

ENBL

2.00%

Existing

EQT Midstream Partners, LP

EQM

2.00%

Existing

MPLX LP

MPLX

2.00%

Existing

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.

ETE

2.00%

Existing

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP

2.00%

Existing

Andeavor

ANDV

1.97%

Existing

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

APC

1.94%

Existing

ConocoPhillips

COP

1.90%

Existing

Hess Corporation

HES

1.81%

Existing

Noble Energy, Inc.

NBL

1.80%

Existing

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

COG

1.35%

Existing

Marathon Oil Corporation

MRO

1.16%

Existing

Constituents removed, effective October 1, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

Crestwood Equity Partners LP

CEQP

ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY INDEX

The Cushing® Energy Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, and storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels, as well as oil and natural gas equipment and services companies. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CENI."

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of midstream energy infrastructure companies and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

The Cushing® Energy Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index.  S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-CENI

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP; Swank Capital, LLC

