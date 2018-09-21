Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index
DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on September 28, 2018, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on October 1, 2018:
|
Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index constituents, effective October 1, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Index Weight
|
Status
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
LYB
|
3.75%
|
Existing
|
International Paper Company
|
IP
|
3.37%
|
Existing
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
WMB
|
3.29%
|
Existing
|
ONEOK, Inc.
|
OKE
|
3.24%
|
Existing
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
KMI
|
2.99%
|
Existing
|
Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
|
HP
|
2.94%
|
Existing
|
WestRock Company
|
WRK
|
2.92%
|
Existing
|
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|
OXY
|
2.68%
|
Existing
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
XOM
|
2.65%
|
Existing
|
Packaging Corporation of America
|
PKG
|
2.58%
|
Existing
|
Chevron Corporation
|
CVX
|
2.56%
|
Existing
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
APD
|
2.50%
|
Existing
|
Nucor Corporation
|
NUE
|
2.26%
|
Existing
|
Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited)
|
SLB
|
2.23%
|
Existing
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
EMN
|
2.19%
|
Existing
|
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
|
CF
|
2.17%
|
Existing
|
DowDuPont Inc.
|
DWDP
|
2.13%
|
Existing
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
IFF
|
2.04%
|
Existing
|
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.
|
ETP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
|
APU
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
EnLink Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENLK
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Western Gas Partners, L.P.
|
WES
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Andeavor Logistics LP
|
ANDX
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
DCP Midstream, LP
|
DCP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP
|
DM
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Enable Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENBL
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
EQT Midstream Partners, LP
|
EQM
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
MPLX LP
|
MPLX
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.
|
ETE
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Phillips 66
|
PSX
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
|
ARLP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Valero Energy Corporation
|
VLO
|
1.99%
|
Existing
|
Praxair, Inc.
|
PX
|
1.93%
|
Existing
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
AVY
|
1.79%
|
Existing
|
Newmont Mining Corporation
|
NEM
|
1.71%
|
Existing
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
PPG
|
1.61%
|
Existing
|
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|
MPC
|
1.56%
|
Existing
|
Baker Hughes, A GE Company
|
BHGE
|
1.50%
|
Existing
|
Sealed Air Corporation
|
SEE
|
1.48%
|
Existing
|
Apache Corporation
|
APA
|
1.46%
|
Existing
|
HollyFrontier Corporation
|
HFC
|
1.38%
|
Existing
|
Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
|
FCX
|
1.35%
|
Existing
|
Halliburton Company
|
HAL
|
1.23%
|
Existing
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
ALB
|
1.22%
|
Existing
|
TechnicFMC plc
|
FTI
|
1.15%
|
Existing
|
Andeavor
|
ANDV
|
1.07%
|
Existing
|
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
|
APC
|
1.05%
|
NEW
|
ConocoPhillips
|
COP
|
1.03%
|
Existing
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
ECL
|
1.00%
|
Existing
|
Constituents removed, effective October 1, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Ball Corporation
|
BLL
|
Crestwood Equity Partners LP
|
CEQP
|
Hess Corporation
|
HES
ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY SUPPLY CHAIN INDEX
The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, or storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels; oil and natural gas equipment and services companies; and companies that extract and/or manufacture materials. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CSCI".
ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of midstream energy infrastructure companies and other natural resource companies.
Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.
Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com
The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.
