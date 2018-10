Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC and Cushing® Asset Management, LP announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on October 12, 2018, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on October 15, 2018.

Cushing® MLP High Income Index constituents, effective October 15, 2018: Company Name Ticker Tier Index

Weight Prior

Tier Golar LNG Partners LP GMLP 1 5.0% 1 Buckeye Partners, L.P. BPL 1 5.0% 1 NGL Energy Partners LP NGL 1 5.0% 1 USA Compression Partners, LP USAC 1 5.0% 1 Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. EEP 1 5.0% 1 Sunoco LP SUN 1 5.0% 1 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP 1 5.0% 1 Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP 1 5.0% 1 SemGroup Corporation SEMG 1 5.0% New Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 1 5.0% 1 Hi-Crush Partners LP HCLP 2 3.5% 2 Summit Midstream Partners, LP SMLP 2 3.5% 2 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. APU 2 3.5% 2 Western Gas Partners, L.P. WES 2 3.5% 2 GasLog Partners LP GLOP 2 3.5% 3 Holly Energy Partners, L.P. HEP 2 3.5% 3 EQT Midstream Partners, LP EQM 2 3.5% 2 EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ENLK 2 3.5% 1 Tallgrass Energy, LP TGE 2 3.5% 3 Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP DM 2 3.5% 2 Enable Midstream Partners, LP ENBL 3 1.5% 2 DCP Midstream, LP DCP 3 1.5% 2 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM 3 1.5% 3 Western Gas Equity Partners, LP WGP 3 1.5% 3 MPLX LP MPLX 3 1.5% 3 CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM 3 1.5% 3 Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE 3 1.5% 3 Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. SHLX 3 1.5% New Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP 3 1.5% 2 Targa Resources Corp. TRGP 3 1.5% New

Constituents removed, effective October 15, 2018: Company Name Ticker Spectra Energy Partners, LP SEP Enterprise Products Partners, L.P. EPD Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP

ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP HIGH INCOME INDEX

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of 30 higher-yielding publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" an collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents are chosen according to a three-tiered proprietary weighting system developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP. The Cushing® MLP High Income Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPY".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of Midstream Companies and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to maintain and calculate the Index.

