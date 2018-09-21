Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Transportation Index
DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® Transportation Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on September 28, 2018, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on October 1, 2018:
|
Cushing® Transportation Index constituents, effective October 1, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Index Weight
|
Status
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
UPS
|
6.00%
|
Existing
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
R
|
6.00%
|
Existing
|
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
|
DAL
|
6.00%
|
Existing
|
Matson, Inc.
|
MATX
|
6.00%
|
Existing
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
UNP
|
6.00%
|
Existing
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
CHRW
|
6.00%
|
Existing
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
ALK
|
6.00%
|
Existing
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
NSC
|
6.00%
|
Existing
|
Kansas City Southern
|
KSU
|
4.28%
|
Existing
|
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|
EXPD
|
4.26%
|
Existing
|
CSX Corporation
|
CSX
|
4.17%
|
Existing
|
FedEx Corporation
|
FDX
|
3.75%
|
Existing
|
Southwest Airlines Co.
|
LUV
|
3.55%
|
Existing
|
American Airlines Group Inc.
|
AAL
|
3.37%
|
Existing
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
JBHT
|
2.75%
|
Existing
|
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.
|
ETP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
|
APU
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
EnLink Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENLK
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Western Gas Partners, L.P.
|
WES
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Andeavor Logistics LP
|
ANDX
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
DCP Midstream, LP
|
DCP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP
|
DM
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Enable Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENBL
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
EQT Midstream Partners, LP
|
EQM
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
MPLX LP
|
MPLX
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.
|
ETE
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
|
ARLP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
LSTR
|
1.87%
|
Existing
|
Constituents removed, effective October 1, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Crestwood Equity Partners LP
|
CEQP
ABOUT THE CUSHING® TRANSPORTATION INDEX
The Cushing® Transportation Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in road, rail, marine and air transportation of cargoes and passengers, as well as master limited partnerships (MLPs) engaged in storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CTRI".
ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of midstream energy infrastructure companies and other natural resource companies.
Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.
Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com
The Cushing® Transportation Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.
CUSH-CTRI
SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP; Swank Capital, LLC
