Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Utility Index

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® Utility Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on September 28, 2018, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on October 1, 2018:

Cushing® Utility Index constituents, effective October 1, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

Index Weight

Status

PPL Corporation

PPL

4.43%

Existing

The Southern Company

SO

4.40%

Existing

Dominion Energy, Inc.

D

3.79%

Existing

Duke Energy Corporation

DUK

3.71%

Existing

Entergy Corporation

ETR

3.48%

Existing

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CNP

3.19%

Existing

FirstEnergy Corp.

FE

3.13%

Existing

The AES Corporation

AES

3.07%

Existing

Consolidated Edison, Inc.

ED

2.93%

Existing

Edison International

EIX

2.88%

Existing

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

PNW

2.82%

Existing

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

AEP

2.80%

Existing

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

PEG

2.78%

Existing

WEC Energy Group, Inc.

WEC

2.64%

Existing

Evergy, Inc.

EVRG

2.64%

Existing

Eversource Energy

ES

2.61%

Existing

DTE Energy Company

DTE

2.59%

Existing

Xcel Energy Inc.

XEL

2.58%

Existing

Exelon Corporation

EXC

2.56%

Existing

Alliant Energy Corporation

LNT

2.50%

Existing

Sempra Energy

SRE

2.49%

Existing

NiSource Inc.

NI

2.45%

Existing

CMS Energy Corporation

CMS

2.34%

Existing

Ameren Corporation

AEE

2.29%

Existing

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NEE

2.10%

Existing

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.

ETP

2.00%

Existing

AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

APU

2.00%

NEW

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP

ENLK

2.00%

Existing

Western Gas Partners, L.P.

WES

2.00%

Existing

Andeavor Logistics LP

ANDX

2.00%

Existing

DCP Midstream, LP

DCP

2.00%

Existing

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP

DM

2.00%

Existing

Enable Midstream Partners, LP

ENBL

2.00%

Existing

EQT Midstream Partners, LP

EQM

2.00%

Existing

MPLX LP

MPLX

2.00%

Existing

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.

ETE

2.00%

Existing

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP

2.00%

Existing

American Water Works Company, Inc.

AWK

1.66%

Existing

SCANA Corporation

SCG

1.14%

Existing

Constituents removed, effective October 1, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

Crestwood Equity Partners LP

CEQP

ABOUT THE CUSHING® UTILITY INDEX

The Cushing® Utility Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in electric, gas and water utility services as well as master limited partnerships (MLPs) engaged in storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CUTI".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of midstream energy infrastructure companies and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI) and The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing® Utility Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index.  S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-CUTI

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP; Swank Capital, LLC

