SwanLeap attends Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in San Antonio as No. 1 fastest-growing company

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SwanLeap, a leading end-to-end transportation technology provider for logistics managers and supply chain decision-makers, today announced that CEO and co-founder Brad Hollister, CTO and co-founder Jason Swanson, and other members of the SwanLeap team will attend the 2018 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala held in San Antonio. The three-day event celebrates the nation's top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies.

Since 1982, the Inc. 5000 list has become known as the premier metric for entrepreneurial success. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp and Zillow gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000. SwanLeap was named the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in America by Inc. in August 2018 due to its meteoric 75,660.8 percent growth rate.

"As a 5-year-old company, topping the Inc. 5000 list as the fastest-growing private company in America further validates that our transportation technology and integrated shipping insights meet and exceed the needs of supply chain leaders around the globe," said Brad Hollister, CEO of SwanLeap. "We can't wait to hear the many stories of the world's brightest entrepreneurs over these next few days. We are honored and humbled to be listed alongside other industry trailblazers and are excited for SwanLeap's continued growth."

Until now, logistics managers, finance executives and other supply chain decision-makers have operated in information silos, forcing decisions based on a fraction of the facts influencing service, cost and customer experience. Driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, SwanLeap specializes in supply chain best practices and shipping cost-reduction strategies, saving clients an average of 26.7 percent annually. By providing unprecedented visibility into a fragmented shipping market, organizations are able to make more informed decisions in real-time.

SwanLeap is hiring across all company divisions, including positions in development, operations, sales and marketing.

About SwanLeap

