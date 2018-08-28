Swann Becomes the First Security Company to Launch Voice Control via Google Assistant for 4K DVR Series

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swann, the global leader in DIY security, becomes the first company to launch Google Assistant voice control on its wired multi-camera 4K surveillance systems. Swann is providing users with a first- class home security system that has improved heat-sensing activity detection and amazing 4K Ultra HD video resolution. Easily viewed on TV, computer or hand-held devices through the HomeSafe View app, the 4K systems are designed for security deterrence with increased image clarity so you can see what's really happening.

The 4K surveillance systems consist of multiple wired cameras and are designed for 24/7 security monitoring. Each system is fitted with Swann's True Detect™ technology, which allows the cameras to sense heat from large moving objects such as people or cars, and send push notifications to the user, while recording to a local hard drive. True Detect™ virtually eliminates false alerts from the weather, rustling trees or small animals in the distance so that you are only notified when there is a legitimate security concern. Additionally, you can use voice commands, such as "Okay, Google, show me channel 1," or "Okay, Google, show me the front door," via Google Assistant and Chromecast to see what the cameras see on your TV, hands-free.

"The ability to effectively monitor and protect your home 24/7 is an increasing concern for consumers," said Jeremy Stewart, Vice President of Global Marketing at Swann. ''With the Ultra HD 4K Series of DVRs, we are catering to both the professional market and the home, with the opportunity to stay alert at all times with amazing 4K video quality and powerful digital zoom. With Swann's True Detect™ technology, you will always know what's happening!"

Swann 4K DVR Series Includes:

4K (8MP) Ultra HD cameras (kits available with 4 or 8 cameras, cameras also sold separately)

Indoor or outdoor use, 90-degree viewing angle

Powerful night vision up to 150ft/ 45m in total darkness (200ft/ 60m with ambient light)

Powerful night vision up to 200ft/60m with ambient light

Free local recording for up to 180 days+ onto a massive 2TB hard drive and save images to your personal Dropbox account

Suitable for homes, offices, small business, and retail stores

Voice commands via Google Assistant & Chromecast to see video from cameras on your TV

Voice commands via Google Assistant & Chromecast to see video from cameras on your TV

Easy DIY setup or professional installation

