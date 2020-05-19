Swann Launches Enforcer Camera Systems & Award-Winning Tracker Camera to Provide the Most Comprehensive Security Solution for Consumers

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, has announced the release of the award-winning Swann Tracker Security Camera as well as the Swann Enforcer™ Camera Systems in 4K resolution, a perfect indoor and outdoor security solution for any home or business. The 1080p resolution Enforcer Cameras are coming soon.

The Swann Tracker Security Camera was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year and was named a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree as the world's first compact, non-mechanical pan-tilt security camera that includes auto-tracking.

The Enforcer™ is Swann's latest camera that includes motion-activated, red and blue flashing lights, spotlight, siren (on 4K variant) and additional features to deter intruders.

Swann Welcomes Two New Additions to Their Security Line:

The Swann Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera

World's first compact, non-mechanical pan-tilt indoor security camera uses innovative auto-tracking technology to track and record moving objects without physically having to pan or tilt.

uses innovative auto-tracking technology to track and record moving objects without physically having to pan or tilt. Auto-zoom capability- ensures any suspicious activity is kept targeted and in-focus for up to 2 objects at once within a second camera view while the main 180-degree widescreen full-room view remains onscreen via the Swann Security app.

ensures any suspicious activity is kept targeted and in-focus for up to 2 objects at once within a second camera view while the main 180-degree widescreen full-room view remains onscreen via the Swann Security app. Infrared night vision which can see in the dark up to 32ft / 10m , automatically turning on when the lights are off.

which can see in the dark up to 32ft / , automatically turning on when the lights are off. Two-way audio- Greet visitors, talk to pets or warn off intruders.

Greet visitors, talk to pets or warn off intruders. Easy to install- just plug into power and connect through Wi-Fi.

The Swann Enforcer™ Security Systems

Motion-activated police-style, red and blue flashing lights- deters intruders, while their spotlights, sirens ( 4K version only), and mobile alerts ensure intruders are left with nowhere to hide.

deters intruders, while their spotlights, sirens ( version only), and mobile alerts ensure intruders are left with nowhere to hide. Night2Day™ color night vision- Available on the 1080P model, this ensures complete protection and peace of mind 24/7.

Available on the 1080P model, this ensures complete protection and peace of mind 24/7. True Detect™ Heat and Motion technology - sensing people and cars for more reliable security monitoring and fewer false alarms.

- sensing people and cars for more reliable security monitoring and fewer false alarms. Free local storage on DVR- up to 180 days onto a 2TB hard drive, plus the ability to upload clips to the cloud for free.

"While many of us are staying home to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the need to safeguard our homes and small businesses has never been of greater importance. These next-generation Swann products offer advanced features to prevent and deter unwanted intruders outside and inside the house," said Mike Lucas, CEO, Swann. "Swann's latest products continue the Swann tradition of providing consumers with easy to use, reliable, home security protection and 24/7 peace of mind."

Complete security control in the palm of your hands

These new products are part of a complete security ecosystem that are managed under the 'Swann Security' app. This gives users a unique ability to control wired and wireless security devices from multiple sites, stream live video, always receive rich notifications and know what's happening in one place.

Swann is the only vendor that offers a complete line up of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions that is also completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Media Assets: https://bit.ly/2Tfvsg6

Pricing and Availability:

The Swann Wi-Fi Security Tracker Camera($79.99) is available now from online and leading retail stores

The Swann 4K Enforcer Camera & Kits ($479.99) is available online and in-store at Best Buy

About Swann:

Swann is a global leader in do-it-yourself security monitoring and has been providing innovative yet cost-effective security and consumer electronics solutions for over 30 years, having started in Melbourne, Australia in 1987. Swann creates and stands behind the world's smartest, most intuitive and best value security solutions to empower consumers to protect and stay connected to their home or business no matter where life takes them. With offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, China, Hong Kong and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global DIY security market. Swann partners with leading retailers and distributors such as JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Warehouse, Jaycar Electronics, Officeworks, Ingram Micro and more. Swann's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people and making every home and business a safe place. Stay updated with Swann via social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

PR Contact:

Josh Kail

347-684-2966

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Swann

Related Links

https://www.swann.com/us

