Swann Launches 'Home, Safe Home' Initiative to Help Those Affected by COVID-19

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, is committing the next focus of its Community Engagement Program to help as many people and businesses as possibly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through the launch of its "Home, Safe Home" initiative. Swann is identifying individuals, small businesses and other organizations, such as non-profits, that have been negatively impacted and would benefit from increased security at their premises.

Now more than ever, we all need to feel safe and secure. That is why Swann is further emphasizing its commitment to assisting communities in need by donating security equipment to individuals, small businesses and neighborhood watches and continuing its mission of promoting safety and security to:

Home users wanting to know their premises are safe, see who's at the door and guard against delivery fraud or porch piracy.

Small business owners and managers looking to keep an eye on their premises from the safety of their home.

People or neighborhood communities that have been affected by the pandemic and would benefit from having a security camera on-site and/or that can be viewed from home.

"This pandemic has affected us all more than we could have ever imagined. We know that many in the community are worried about their personal safety, as well as security at their business premises," said Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann. "Our commitment to the communities we serve has been a cornerstone of our company since the beginning. From working with families affected by congenital heart disease in Australia through our partnership with HeartKids, to helping homeless in Seattle reclaim a sense of safety through our work with the Tiny House Village, to providing cameras for at-risk communities as part of Community Against Crime's SafeStreets program in Melbourne, our goal is to make this world a safer and a more secure place. The threat of coronavirus is no different, and we remain committed to helping as much as we can."

When it comes to community engagement, Swann is focused on three pillars of safety:

Increase Vigilance and Action - Swann believes in empowering people to protect themselves and their neighborhoods by providing easy to use DIY solutions.

- Swann believes in empowering people to protect themselves and their neighborhoods by providing easy to use DIY solutions. Improve Security and Safety – Swann is looking to provide those who are most at risk with the tools to help keep themselves safe and deter crime.

– Swann is looking to provide those who are most at risk with the tools to help keep themselves safe and deter crime. Community Building – Swann understands that a safe and secure community is the first step for greater personal and economic growth for all and is a partner for making this happen.

Tell us your story:

To share how your security has been impacted or to tell us in 50 words or less about someone in need that you know, go to www.swann.com/homesafehome, or visit Swann's Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter feeds with your message or to upload a short video using the hashtag #SwannHomeSafeHome.

What's being donated:

Donated camera models will include the 1080p Alert Indoor Security Camera or 1080p Spotlight Outdoor Camera but may vary by region and availability. The cameras can connect to the internet via Wi-Fi and feature full HD 1080p video quality, access to the free Swann Security mobile phone app, heat and motion-triggered push notifications, free cloud and local recording, and more. Cameras will be given out each day from now until at least June 30, 2020.

About Swann:

Swann is a global leader in do-it-yourself security monitoring and has been providing innovative yet cost-effective security and consumer electronics solutions for over 30 years, having started in Melbourne, Australia in 1987. Swann creates and stands behind the world's smartest, most intuitive and best-value security solutions to empower consumers to protect and stay connected to their home or business no matter where life takes them.

With offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, China, Hong Kong and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global DIY security market. Swann partners with leading retailers and distributors such as Best Buy, Sam's Club, Lowe's Home Improvement, Menards, Costco Wholesale, Amazon, Dixons Carphone, Currys PC World, Screwfix, Exertis, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Warehouse, Jaycar Electronics, Officeworks, Ingram Micro and more. Swann's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people and making every home and business a safe place.

