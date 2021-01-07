Swann Security Announces New 4K NVR Enforcer™ Kit, Named a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, announces its latest Swann 4K Enforcer™ Kit is a CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree.

The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.

Swann

The Swann 4K NVR Enforcer™ Kit (model number SONVK-889804B2D) includes an 8-Channel NVR Wired Security System with 4 Bullet and 2 Dome Enforcer™ cameras with patent-pending red and blue flashing lights.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design.

The Swann Wired Enforcer™ Security System reimagines the features of a commercial-grade, wired surveillance system in a consumer-friendly form that's within reach for everyday home consumers.

The Swann NVR Enforcer™ Kit is the complete package, offering 4K video, Night2Day™ color night vision, True Detect™ heat, and motion-sensing, two-way talk, face recognition, vehicle detection, free recording, and the ability to integrate with other products in the Swann Security family via the Swann Security app. It's all delivered at an affordable price, with no ongoing subscription fees unless the consumer wants to upgrade to an optional Swann Secure+ service plan, which offers longer cloud recording, rich notifications, extended warranty, insurance protection, and more.

"We are honored that the judges of the CES Innovation Awards feel our new Enforcer™ Kit showcases innovative design and engineering features," said Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann Communications. "This is a first look into what Swann will be releasing in 2021."

This kit includes Swann's new industry-first Enforcer™ dome cameras. It also is the first Networking (NVR) Power-over-Ethernet kit with Enforcer™ cameras. Previously, the Enforcer™ kits were DVR-only; a critical difference that provides for more advanced features.

This feature-rich system offers many unique and professional-level surveillance attributes to the everyday consumer. Below is a summary of this product's innovative features:

Standout crime-prevention capabilities. The Enforcer™'s patent-pending crime deterrent technology means each camera senses heat, movement, and/or people to trigger red and blue flashing lights, bright spotlights, sirens, push notifications, two-way talk, and 4K video recording locally and to the cloud.

The cameras have Night2Day™ technology that generates color video at night and in ambient light up to 115ft ( ). Black and white infrared night vision is now a thing of the past. With color night vision consumers are better able to see what's really happening at night, both live and when playing back recorded video. Smile, you're on camera. Know the people you care about are safe with face recognition technology. Choose who you wish to be alerted about and you will be sent a mobile alert and/or trigger video recording when they are identified on-site. Face recognition provides peace of mind that your loved ones are home safely, specific tradespeople are on site, or that an unidentified person has arrived etc. It's all free and easy to setup.

During the all-digital CES® 2021 from Jan. 11-14, 2021, Swann is scheduling meetings with media, influencers, and analysts who would like to learn more about their award-winning Enforcer™ Kit and upcoming product offerings firsthand. Swann will also be participating in ShowStoppers.

Media Assets Here: http://bit.ly/3myh7am

About Swann:

Swann is a global leader in do-it-yourself security monitoring and has been providing innovative yet cost-effective security and consumer electronics solutions for over 30 years, having started in Melbourne, Australia in 1987. Swann creates and stands behind the world's smartest, most intuitive, and best value security solutions to empower consumers to protect and stay connected to their home or business no matter where life takes them.

With offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, China, Hong Kong, and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global DIY security market. Swann partners with leading retailers and distributors such as Best Buy, Sam's Club, Lowe's Home Improvement, Menards, Costco Wholesale, Amazon, Dixons Carphone, Currys PC World, Screwfix, Exertis, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Warehouse, Jaycar Electronics, Officeworks, Ingram Micro and more. Swann's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people, and making every home and business a safe place. Stay updated with Swann via social media:Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,LinkedIn, andYouTube.

