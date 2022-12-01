SWAPA Supports Railroad Workers in Fight for a New Contract

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) stands in unity with our brothers and sisters from freight rail as they strive to ratify an acceptable contract under the provisions of the Railway Labor Act (RLA).

The nation's railroad and airline employees are bound by federal law to follow the provisions of the RLA during contract negotiations. While not perfect, the RLA does provide critical guardrails to keep hardworking employees and their managers on track during protracted negotiations. The processes in this single guiding document must remain inviolate.

SWAPA urges Congress to allow the current talks to continue. However, should all other options fail, railway labor must be allowed to exercise self-help. Skipping this crucial and final step undermines the integrity of the RLA and restricts labor's ability to achieve an equitable contract for hardworking employees

No American worker should ever be forced by Congress to work under conditions they voted against.

