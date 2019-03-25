SWAPA Welcomes Formation of DOT Special Committee for Aircraft Certification

DALLAS, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) expressed support for the Special Committee to review the FAA's aircraft certification process announced this afternoon by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"For the men and women of SWAPA, safety will always be paramount," said Jon Weaks, SWAPA President. "SWAPA looks forward to assisting in determining whether improvements can be made to the FAA safety oversight and certification process. SWAPA also appreciates Secretary Chao's leadership on these issues as well as SWAPA being asked to submit subject matter experts for consideration to the Special Committee."

SWAPA looks forward to ensuring this endeavor is a success so the U.S. aviation industry will remain the safest in the world.

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization and the sole bargaining unit for the more than 9,600 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA, now in its 41st year, works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org

