SWARM Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWARM Engineering, a leader in food supply chain optimization, today announced its availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. SWARM customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

SWARM is dedicated to solving issues in the agri-food supply chain: load planning in logistics, supply/demand forecasting, pricing, inventory demand plans or network design decisions, such as where to open the next distribution center.

SWARM handles complex processes with many elements, a high number of combinations or permutations, frequent disruptions, or a mix of these characteristics. Yet customers do not need data science, machine learning knowledge, or a degree in math to use the software. By utilizing a range of modern algorithms to solve combinatorial problems, and combining this with machine learning, SWARM can optimize across a specific time period, such as a financial quarter or a growing season, and integrate with other aspects of the supply chain to provide a holistic solution.

SWARM is a containerized application that runs on Microsoft Azure Kubernetes, storing data in Microsoft SQL Server, with the capability for both scale-up and scale-out to support organizations of all sizes.

"Our goal is for our customers to have a seamless end-to-end experience," said Anthony Howcroft, founder and CEO of SWARM Engineering. "Microsoft Azure provides the flexibility and scalability necessary for enterprise-class services, in a secure and trusted environment. We are able to use Azure as part of our data pipeline for landing and managing data, as well as to process the advanced AI algorithms at the core or our SWARM solution engine."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We're pleased to welcome SWARM Engineering to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about SWARM at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About SWARM

SWARM is a Software-as-a-Service platform that uses next-generation cognitive computing to tackle challenges in the food supply chain to save costs, reduce waste, and deliver sustainable environmental benefits. The SWARM platform is structured around a multi-agent approach which utilizes a curated market of algorithms to optimize key processes such as load planning, inbound and outbound logistics, demand/supply planning, yield maximization, and pricing optimization. SWARM provides an easy way for business users to define problems and rapidly match them to advanced solutions without any software coding, knowledge of advanced AI, or machine learning. SWARM is democratizing AI for the food supply chain. For more information, visit swarm.engineering.

