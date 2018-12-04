Swarovski To Illuminate 91st Oscars® Stage With Never-Before-Seen Crystal Set Designs

Over 41,000 Swarovski crystals will be integrated into the four designs, which took a team of 15 people over 2,100 hours to fabricate. The Crystal Cloud and Crystal Swag are both inspired by natural geography. The Crystal Cloud is a sparkling interpretation of atmospheric clouds, with over 1,250 crystal strands floating ethereally over the stage. The striking Crystal Swag, created from nearly 400 crystal strands alongside a crystalized steel structure, is designed to look like a waterfall flowing from the ground up. The Crystal Presenter Backings, which will appear on stage behind award presenters, are free-flowing creations adorned with 1,800 crystals.

Korins' vision was to create abstract and organic shapes that make the audience and stage feel as one, representing a feeling of inclusivity. His designs gain warmth and illumination from thousands of precision-cut Swarovski crystal beads, flatbacks, and pearls in gold and silver shades. These elegant designs will bring the theater to life on awards night, celebrating Swarovski's longstanding connection with the Academy Awards® and the company's heritage in the entertainment industry.

Swarovski's history on the silver screen goes back to the early days of Hollywood over 85 years ago, when its crystals made their Hollywood debut in the Marlene Dietrich film Blonde Venus. It is a history sparkling with iconic moments, from Marilyn Monroe singing 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend' wearing dazzling Swarovski jewels in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes to Audrey Hepburn accessorizing her Little Black Dress with a chic Swarovski tiara in Breakfast at Tiffany's. In recent years Swarovski crystals have appeared in a host of exciting productions, including Bohemian Rhapsody, The Greatest Showman, Black Swan, The Great Gatsby and Disney's adaptations of Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast.

The 91st Academy Awards® will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show, produced by Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss, also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Join the conversation: @Swarovski #SparkDelight

Link to download assets here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ixhay731dxvrikn/AAD0LGWnlJmRFJ4y9YFQ1QKBa?dl=0

Swarovski

Swarovski delivers a diverse portfolio of unmatched quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and markets high-quality crystals, genuine gemstones and created stones as well as finished products such as jewelry, accessories and lighting. The Swarovski Crystal Business is run by the fifth generation of family members and has a global reach with approximately 3,000 stores in around 170 countries, more than 27,000 employees, and revenue of about 2.7 billion euros in 2017. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. In 2017, the Group generated revenue of about 3.5 billion euros and employed more than 32,000 people. A responsible relationship with people and the planet has always been an integral part of Swarovski's heritage, and is embedded today in the company's well-established sustainability agenda. In addition, the global Swarovski Waterschool education program has reached 500,000 children on the world's greatest rivers, and the Swarovski Foundation, set up in 2013, works to support culture and creativity, promote human empowerment, and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact.

www.swarovskigroup.com

SOURCE Swarovski

Related Links

http://www.swarovskigroup.com

